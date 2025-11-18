Lotto.com and Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Donate $5,000 to Fight Hunger

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, and the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) have donated $5,000 to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance following a successful one-day fundraising initiative. All proceeds from Arkansas’ LOTTO game ordered on Lotto.com on Wednesday, October 29, were donated to the nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity across the state.

"At Lotto.com , we're proud to partner with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on initiatives that go beyond creating winners—they create positive change," said Kweku Sapara-Grant, Director of External Affairs for Lotto.com . “While our sales help support key state programs like the ASL’s Scholarship Fund, we believe our responsibility goes further. We strive to make a positive impact in every community we enter. Thank you to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance for the opportunity to be part of this initiative and showing what’s possible when communities and organizations come together.”

“We were honored to support the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance through our promotion with Lotto.com ,” said ASL Executive Director Sharon Strong. “According to a recent study by Honors Arkansas, an estimated 41% of Arkansas college students have been unable to focus in class due to limited food intake. This partnership with Lotto.com expands our commitment to higher education through our efforts to combat college hunger and provide additional support to student success.”

"We are so grateful to Lotto.com and the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery for this generous donation," said Sylvia Blain, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. "This $5,000 gift will help us tackle hunger among college students across Arkansas, ensuring that students have the nutritious meals they need to focus on their education and thrive on campus. It’s inspiring to see Arkansans come together to support students in need."

Representatives from Lotto.com and ASL attended the fourth annual Arkansas College Hunger Summit on October 30 to present a check for $5,000, highlighting the collective impact of Arkansas lottery players in supporting food security initiatives statewide.

LOTTO, an Arkansas-exclusive draw game launched in 2022, has created life-changing wins for players across the state. A Garland County resident recently claimed the game's third-highest jackpot of $1.338 million, following previous jackpots of $5.123 million (Yell County) and $2.338 million (Sebastian County). LOTTO drawings occur every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m., with tickets costing $2 per play.

For more information on Lotto.com or to order official state lottery tickets, visit www.lotto.com . For details about the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, visit MyArkansasLottery.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web-based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto.com has over 3.7 million customers and has created 11 millionaires via state-run games. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

ABOUT THE ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) creates winning people, winning futures, and winning moments. Since 2009, the ASL has sold over $8 billion and returned more than $1.5 billion for scholarships to benefit Arkansas students. More than 822,000 college scholarships distributed by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $5.5 billion in prizes to players, more than $462 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $188 million in state and federal tax revenue. Follow the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Visit MyArkansasLottery.com for more information. To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

ABOUT THE ARKANSAS HUNGER RELIEF ALLIANCE: The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance is a collaborative statewide voice advancing solutions to hunger. Our vision is to create a hunger-free Arkansas. Founding members include the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, Food Bank of North Central Arkansas in Mountain Home, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Springdale, and River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith. For more information, visit www.arhungeralliance.org.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION: Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbb73aa2-860f-4fe3-8ba3-38a593036d13



