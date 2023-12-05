Nasdaq Private Market Hires Bill Spoor, CFA, as Head of Origination and Special Situations

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), an industry pioneer and a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock, announced today that the company has hired Bill Spoor, CFA, as a Managing Director and its new Head of Origination and Special Situations within the company’s Capital Markets division. In his new role, Mr. Spoor will lead buy-side origination and new partnerships for the company’s secondary trading marketplace. He will be based in New York, and report to Brett Mock, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Capital Markets, Nasdaq Private Market.

Mr. Spoor has extensive experience working with some of the largest institutional investors, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, pensions, and insurance companies worldwide. At NPM, he will be responsible for origination and special situations with established and new institutional money manager clients.

Prior to NPM, Mr. Spoor spent 11 years at Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director in Leveraged Finance, where he led the High-Yield Bond Sales effort for asset managers. Previously, he was a Managing Director within Fixed Income Sales and Trading at Merrill Lynch, where he held several roles in the Global Markets and Investment Banking divisions for 12 years. Mr. Spoor is also the Founder of Underground Farms, LLC and Happy Valley Uganda, Inc. He earned an undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from Northwestern University. Mr. Spoor is also a CFA charterholder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to NPM,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market. “He is a proven leader and business builder with relationships with some of the world’s premier asset owners. We are confident that he will play a vital role in the growth of our Capital Markets business and acceleration of client activity within our secondary trading platform.”

NPM partners with some of the fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies to facilitate company-sponsored liquidity programs. Its SecondMarket™ trading marketplace is quickly gaining adoption by sellers and buyers who trade private company shares. The company’s patent-pending Transfer and Settlement product efficiently manages share transfer activity from match through settlement for sophisticated private companies, banks, and brokers. Its private market data helps individuals and entities better evaluate global investment opportunities.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed more than $45 billion in transactional value across over 650 company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 160,000 individual eligible shareholders and investors.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM’s product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB, and Allen & Company.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Please read these other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/

