Ascent Cloud Announces the Winter 2023 Release of its Sales Performance Management Solutions

DETROIT, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Winter 2023 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.



Territory Planner users will be able to create territory visualizations that better align with their team hierarchies and go-to-market segments using Territory Hierarchy Layers. Additionally, Territory Planner users will be able to compare different scenarios with the new Territory Model Alternatives functionality. Enhancements will also be made to the approval process inside of Territory Planner with the introduction of the Territory Model Approvals.

Geopointe users will be able to enjoy the power of Geopointe Lists on the go with enhanced mobile support, which allows teams to create targeted lists of CRM objects, such as Accounts, Opportunities, Leads, and Contacts, directly on the map from their mobile devices as well as access lists previously created in the Geopointe web experience. In addition to the mobile enhancements, Geopointe Lists will be updated to include enhanced functionality, such as the ability to add Geopointe List items to routes or the calendar.

LevelEleven users will be able to extend gamification and coaching to Salesforce Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Portals with new permission sets that allow organizations to assign permissions to PRM Portal users. This will empower companies to motivate and coach their channel partners in a whole new way. In addition, the new LevelEleven Competitions gamification experience has been enhanced to include new Competition Types as well as streamlining user administration.

Comments on the News

“We are excited to provide our customers with updates to our end-to-end suite of sales performance management solutions,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These enhancements enable our customers to plan, execute, and grow their business more efficiently with the resources they already have.”

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps companies Plan, Execute, and Grow with its industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize your territories with territory planning. Execute your go-to-market strategy with geolocation. Grow your team members with gamification and coaching.

Territory Planner is a territory planning solution that empowers modern sales teams with the ability to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories are equitable and optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with territory management, routing, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate, engage, and coach their teams to better outcomes.

