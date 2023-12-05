CentralReach Receives Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business Award for Best Software as a Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Software as a Service category. The 4th annual list for Inc.’s Best in Business honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact both in their fields and on society as a whole. This recognition is one of fifteen that CentralReach has received in the last year for their products, services, and workplace, further exemplifying their commitment to helping individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.

Celebrating organizations of all sizes and industries, Inc.’s Best in Business list recognized CentralReach as a company with an outstanding influence on its community thanks to the software and services it provides to clinicians, special educators, and job coaches delivering care and support to those diagnosed with ASD and related IDDs.

“We are truly honored to receive a spot on Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business list. The recognition of the impact our software is making on the community at large in combination with our other award wins this year continues to inspire us in our day-to-day as we work hard to fulfill our mission of providing the leading software for Autism and IDD care,” says CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “This achievement belongs to every member of the CentralReach family, including our partners, vendors, and customers, and together, we look forward to partnering with them to further invest and take our products and customer experience to new heights.”

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, “Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 150,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.