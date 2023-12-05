Ultimus LeverPoint Seizes Top Award at Industry Ceremony

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (Ultimus LeverPoint), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is honored to announce it received the top industry award at the 2023 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner held in New York recently.

The awards ceremony independently recognizes the achievements of service providers in the fund administration industry whose quality of services exceeds their peers. Ultimus LeverPoint secured the most prestigious award:

Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year



This is the third year in a row Ultimus LeverPoint private equity clients participated in the independently administered survey and the third year the firm has received the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year award.

Ultimus LeverPoint’s, EVP Client Relationship Officer, Kelly Gooch says, “We are honored to receive this award and recognize our need to earn our clients’ trust every day. Our associates partner with clients to offer tailored solutions, a consultative and collaborative strategy that fosters strong relationships and supports our clients in achieving their business objectives. We hold the belief that the success of our clients directly translates to our own, and our unwavering commitment is evident in our daily interactions with our clients and industry recognition like Global Custodian.”

The awards are based, in large part, on Global Custodian’s 2023 Private Equity Fund Administration Surveys, which were independently administered earlier this year by the publication. The Global Custodian’s survey is widely regarded as a third-party benchmark for excellence in the industry with asset management clients evaluating the performance and quality of administration providers.

Ultimus LeverPoint significantly outpaced industry averages in all applicable fund servicing categories in the survey, reflecting a definitive affirmation from clients regarding the firm’s client-centric service model and commitment to excellence overall. Notable takeaways from the 2023 survey results include:

Ultimus LeverPoint achieved a remarkable overall score of 6.90, surpassing the industry’s average of 6.09.

The firm’s individual category scores outperformed industry average scores in all nine applicable categories surveyed.

The firm received a perfect 7.0 in technology, well above the industry average of 5.85.

As a result of its survey scores, Ultimus LeverPoint received two important accreditations from Global Custodian: Global Outperformer, which signifies that the firm’s overall score exceeds the industry average score. Category Outperformer, indicating that the firm’s score in one or more categories was higher than the industry average score.



Additional Industry Awards in 2023



Ultimus Fund Solutions also received two of the most prestigious awards at the 2023 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner:

Exchange-Traded Fund Administrator of the Year

Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year

This is the seventh year in a row Ultimus received the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year award and the ninth year Ultimus ranked as the top service provider in the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administration Survey. This is also the second year in a row Ultimus ranked as the top administrator in the ETF Administration Survey and received the ETF Administrator of the Year award.

Ultimus also received Best Data Management Solution for Back & Middle Office award again during the With Intelligence Fund Operations & Services Awards earlier this year for its uANALYZE™ application, which is part of the firm’s proprietary, award-winning uSUITE® technology. This stems from the firm’s long-term commitment to investing in technology. uSUITE and its network of applications feature built-in robotic processing software, machine-learning algorithms, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $230B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 425 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 975 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.



ULP 17669790 12/05/2023