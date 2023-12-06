Wereldhave announces successful completion of placement of shares

Wereldhave informs that the issuance of 3,605,208 new Wereldhave N.V. shares, after market on Tuesday 5 December 2023, following the contribution in kind of shopping center Polderplein in Hoofddorp (the Netherlands) to Wereldhave by DELA Vastgoed B.V., has been completed.

Wereldhave was informed that on behalf of DELA Vastgoed B.V., Van Lanschot Kempen placed the shares with a broad base of institutional investors at a price of €14.37 per share, reflecting a limited 6.6% discount compared to yesterday's closing price. The well covered book in the equity placement illustrates a solid demand from investors.

Following the transaction, the number of issued ordinary shares of Wereldhave N.V. amounts to 43,876,129 shares.

