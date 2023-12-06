IBN Commences Comprehensive Coverage of Astiva Health

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Astiva Health, a leading healthcare provider, that specializes in delivering personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities, proudly announces its collaboration with IBN, a versatile financial news and publishing company specializing in private and public entities. This partnership aims to enhance Astiva Health's corporate communications initiatives as it continues its mission to deliver unparalleled quality care and establish enduring relationships within the community.



Astiva Health specializes in providing comprehensive and personalized healthcare solutions to diverse communities. At the core of Astiva's services is a commitment to community-based health care and tailored benefit packages that cater to the individualized needs of its members.

Astiva's flagship initiatives include innovative health plans designed to serve the unique requirements of its members. The organization focuses on delivering culturally responsive healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. By addressing the diverse needs of its underserved member population, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves.

In alignment with its mission, Astiva Health is dedicated to establishing an unparalleled level of quality care. The organization's strategic network development ensures that its members have access to a wide range of healthcare services, fostering a holistic approach to health that goes beyond traditional models.

As Astiva Health continues to evolve, it remains committed to its vision of helping members love life through personalized, member-centric healthcare solutions. The organization anticipates expanding its reach and impact by addressing the unique healthcare needs of various communities, setting the stage for a future of improved health and well-being for all.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Astiva Health.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Astiva Health the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health, a leading health plan provider, specializes in delivering personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities. We recognize the inherent diversity within communities and strive to meet the distinctive needs of each individual. Our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care is reflected in every facet of our organization.

Astiva Health is on a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals by offering innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of our members. Our commitment to inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do, providing culturally responsive services with multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Our member-centric approach goes beyond traditional healthcare models, focusing on building lasting relationships and addressing the diverse needs of our underserved member population.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

