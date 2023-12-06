Apiiro Extends ASPM Platform with Supply Chain Visibility and Toxic Combination Detection

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , a leading application security posture management (ASPM) solution, today announced the addition of integrated software supply chain security (SSCS) into its platform. Now, Apiiro’s ASPM is extended to natively provide source control manager (SCM) and CI/CD pipeline visibility, risk detection and assessment, and governance.

Apiiro’s ultra-connected and holistic approach to software supply chain security also uniquely enables the detection of chained risks—known as toxic combinations—across application and software supply chain components and unifies context across code, developer behavior, AppSec findings, and supply chain posture.

“We believe software supply chain security is a core component of ASPM and that the key to protecting modern applications is to provide end-to-end integrity across software, processes, and tools from code to runtime,” said Moti Gindi, Chief Product Officer at Apiiro. “Taking this connected approach enables our platform to bridge gaps left by siloed security testing tools and enable application security teams to more efficiently secure their development and delivery to the cloud.”

With the addition of SSCS, Apiiro enables application security teams to more efficiently secure their applications and software supply chains in a single, end-to-end solution with:

Complete Supply Chain Visibility: Provides complete and continuous visibility into all source code management (SCM) repositories and CI/CD pipelines, including shadow pipelines as part of Apiiro’s eXtended software bill of materials ( XBOM ). Insights include their configurations, connected plugins, dependencies, associated risks, and how they change over time.



Provides complete and continuous visibility into all source code management (SCM) repositories and CI/CD pipelines, including shadow pipelines as part of Apiiro’s eXtended software bill of materials ( ). Insights include their configurations, connected plugins, dependencies, associated risks, and how they change over time. Supply Chain Risk Assessment: Detects and assesses CI/CD and SCM risks such as missing or weak branch protection rules, abnormal commit behavior, risky admin or developers permissions, and weakly configured pipelines—all contextualized based on application and business risk and following CIS and SLSA best practices.



Detects and assesses CI/CD and SCM risks such as missing or weak branch protection rules, abnormal commit behavior, risky admin or developers permissions, and weakly configured pipelines—all contextualized based on application and business risk and following CIS and SLSA best practices. Toxic Combinations Detection: Connects supply chain security risks with other application security risks that, when combined, may present highly business-critical ‘toxic combinations’ that attackers seek out to gain unauthorized access to business-critical systems or sensitive data. An example of such a toxic combination is an exposed valid secret found in a branch that allows force push and is part of an application that handles PII data and is deployed to an internet-facing environment.



Connects supply chain security risks with other application security risks that, when combined, may present highly business-critical ‘toxic combinations’ that attackers seek out to gain unauthorized access to business-critical systems or sensitive data. An example of such a toxic combination is an exposed valid secret found in a branch that allows force push and is part of an application that handles PII data and is deployed to an internet-facing environment. Risk-Based Remediation and Prevention: Enables policies and automation workflows to trigger remediations, processes such as agile threat models or penetration tests, and developer guardrails such as commenting on a pull/merge request or blocking a build. With Apiiro’s risk-based approach, AppSec teams can fine-tune the action based on the level of business risk to avoid surfacing noisy false positives or low-impact findings.

“Since introducing Apiiro’s Software Supply Chain Security at Paddle, we have been able to ensure pipelines are set up securely and have improved insights into the configuration of our source control repositories—a capability not provided by traditional AppSec tools,” said Colin Barr, Senior Engineering Manager of Application Security at Paddle. “This heightened visibility, coupled with Apiiro’s risk-based prioritization and policy engine, instills confidence in our capability to continually measure supply chain risk and assess against best practice moving forward.”

About Apiiro

Apiiro empowers application security and development teams from companies like Morgan Stanley, Rakuten, Colgate, and Paddle to unify their application risk visibility, prioritization, assessment, and remediation to save time triaging security findings and fixing real risks so they can deliver secure applications to the cloud. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.

