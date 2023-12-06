11:11 Systems Expands Award-Winning DRaaS Offering  

A fully managed, customised Azure solution that extends DR resiliency for on-premises, cloud and/or multi-cloud environments





LONDON, UK — Dec. 6, 2023 — 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, has launched 11:11 DRaaS for Azure, a new disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offering designed specifically for the Microsoft Azure cloud. The new globally available recovery solution gives organisations customised and fully managed disaster recovery (DR) for their on-premises, Azure cloud and/or multi-cloud environments.

By combining 11:11's award-winning DRaaS technology and managed recovery expertise with the scale and flexibility of Microsoft Azure, the new solution provides enterprise-grade business continuity and helps customers meet their recovery objectives. Further, 11:11 DRaaS for Azure reduces complexity, freeing up time and resources for customers to drive transformative business outcomes.

With a pay-as-you-go model leveraging proven Zerto technology, 11:11 DRaaS for Azure provides application-level failover and recovery capabilities and automation across diverse use cases such as on-premises to Azure cloud, Azure cloud to on-premises and between two Azure cloud environments.

“This new solution is more than a product; it's a commitment to our customers' resilience and success,” said Kaushik Ray, chief experience officer at 11:11 Systems. “This product release extends and deepens our DR capabilities and provides comprehensive self-managed and fully managed recovery services, regardless of platform and recovery location, which reinforces our position as a trusted risk and resiliency partner in the global market."

The comprehensive and fully managed solution includes implementation, maintenance, scheduled testing, 24x7 support and an industry-leading service level agreement (SLA ) for business's recovery time objectives (RTOs) that provide guaranteed recovery within a stipulated timeframe, as highlighted in Gartner Peer Insights customer reviews.



"Working with 11:11 Systems has been a great experience; they are a professional organisation that is easy to work with. They have vast experience in the DR area and with the help of their automation tools, it made the whole deployment process simple providing an excellent RPO/RTO," according to a Gartner Peer Review for 11:11 DRaaS.

