New Study Links Heart Attack Deaths to Particulate Matter Exposure, Camfil Air Quality Professionals Explain

Riverdale, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study published earlier this year found that the risk of death from a heart attack could potentially double when both temperatures and ambient levels of fine particulate matter are high.

In a new resource, air quality experts from global air filter manufacturer Camfil explain the results of the study, what they mean for people living in the United States, and practical solutions for limiting exposure to particulate matter.

“Researchers found that particulate matter and excessively hot temperatures both increased the risk of heart attack death significantly, but when both occurred at the same time, there was a synergistic effect, meaning that it was greater than the sum of the individual effects,” said Mark Davidson, Camfil’s Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials. “As many as 2.8% of global heart attack deaths may be attributable to the combination of record-breaking temperatures and dangerously high levels of fine particulate matter.”

Highlights of the report include:

The relationship between pollution and heart health

Newly discovered links between particulate matter exposure, heat waves, and heart attack deaths

Particulate matter indoors and the importance of indoor air quality

Read the full resource on particulate matter and heart attack deaths here.



About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/



Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

