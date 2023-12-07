Global Call Centers Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Digital First Emerges as Primary Strategy

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Call Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Call Centers Market to Reach $494.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Call Centers estimated at US$314.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$369.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Outsourced segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The call center industry has been undergoing significant changes in recent years, driven by various factors including technology transitions and expanding applications. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the contact center industry, leading to a massive shift towards advanced technologies and workforce-related changes.

The market outlook for call centers in 2023 is influenced by these evolving dynamics. Economic factors also play a role in shaping the industry's trajectory. In terms of market share, there are key competitors in the global call center industry, each with varying degrees of competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Call centers are crucial components of customer service and communication strategies for businesses. They can be classified based on ownership, operations, and the nature of services offered. Various end-use markets rely on call centers for their operations.

The call center industry has seen a growing adoption of technology to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Developing markets, especially offshore call centers, have been driving growth in the industry. Demand for call center outsourcing services is on the rise, although in-house call centers still dominate.

Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and trends in the call center industry, as well as the competition among world brands in this space. Overall, the industry continues to adapt to changing customer and market demands while leveraging technological advancements.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Drives Companies to Leverage of Novel Technologies

Digital First Emerges as Primary Strategy Among Call Centers

Companies Focus on Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience

Series of Emerging Strategies to Future-Proof Call Center Operations

Automation as Trending Pillar Set to Call Shots in the Contact Center Industry

Bright Side of Contact Center Automation

How AI is Rethinking Contact Centers in Rapidly Changing Landscape

Call Centers Step Up Investments in Conversational AI

Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market

The Age of Self Service Spearheads the Rise of AI in Call Centers

Omnichannel Engagement as Latest Buzzword for Unified Customer Experience

IVR Stays Steadfast, Makes a Stronger Pitch with AI

Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities

Self-Service Gains Attention as Technique of Choice for Customer

Data Analytics Rises as a Major Call Center Market Trend

Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits

Advanced Analytics Technology is Changing the Game for Call Centers

Recall Technology Adoption Rises in Call Centers

Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees

From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities

Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach

Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise

Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement

Average Call Length Continues to be a Key Quantification Metric

Call Abandonment Rates Bring In More Operational Transparency

Call Abandonment Rates by Call Center Size

CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers

CRM Technologies Herald Evolution of Multimedia Call Centers

CRM Comes to Aid in Multilingual Interactions

From CRM to eRM: Multichannel Centers on the Rise

Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps

Banking & Finance: The Largest Market for Call centers

Insurance Companies Lead in Call Center Technology Absorption

AI-Powered Call Centers Transform Patient Experience in the Healthcare Industry

AI-Powered Call Centers Promote Uninterrupted Customer Service in the Telecommunications Industry

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 through 2025

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Against the Backdrop of Robust Online Sales & Competition, eCommerce Call Centers Step Up Focus on AI Based Capabilities

