Global Call Centers Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Digital First Emerges as Primary Strategy

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Call Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Call Centers Market to Reach $494.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Call Centers estimated at US$314.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$369.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Outsourced segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The call center industry has been undergoing significant changes in recent years, driven by various factors including technology transitions and expanding applications. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the contact center industry, leading to a massive shift towards advanced technologies and workforce-related changes.
The market outlook for call centers in 2023 is influenced by these evolving dynamics. Economic factors also play a role in shaping the industry's trajectory. In terms of market share, there are key competitors in the global call center industry, each with varying degrees of competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.
Call centers are crucial components of customer service and communication strategies for businesses. They can be classified based on ownership, operations, and the nature of services offered. Various end-use markets rely on call centers for their operations.
The call center industry has seen a growing adoption of technology to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Developing markets, especially offshore call centers, have been driving growth in the industry. Demand for call center outsourcing services is on the rise, although in-house call centers still dominate.
Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and trends in the call center industry, as well as the competition among world brands in this space. Overall, the industry continues to adapt to changing customer and market demands while leveraging technological advancements.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $110.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1272
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$314.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$494.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Drives Companies to Leverage of Novel Technologies
- Digital First Emerges as Primary Strategy Among Call Centers
- Companies Focus on Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
- Series of Emerging Strategies to Future-Proof Call Center Operations
- Automation as Trending Pillar Set to Call Shots in the Contact Center Industry
- Bright Side of Contact Center Automation
- How AI is Rethinking Contact Centers in Rapidly Changing Landscape
- Call Centers Step Up Investments in Conversational AI
- Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
- The Age of Self Service Spearheads the Rise of AI in Call Centers
- Omnichannel Engagement as Latest Buzzword for Unified Customer Experience
- IVR Stays Steadfast, Makes a Stronger Pitch with AI
- Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities
- Self-Service Gains Attention as Technique of Choice for Customer
- Data Analytics Rises as a Major Call Center Market Trend
- Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits
- Advanced Analytics Technology is Changing the Game for Call Centers
- Recall Technology Adoption Rises in Call Centers
- Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
- From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities
- Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
- Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
- Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement
- Average Call Length Continues to be a Key Quantification Metric
- Call Abandonment Rates Bring In More Operational Transparency
- Call Abandonment Rates by Call Center Size
- CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
- CRM Technologies Herald Evolution of Multimedia Call Centers
- CRM Comes to Aid in Multilingual Interactions
- From CRM to eRM: Multichannel Centers on the Rise
- Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
- Banking & Finance: The Largest Market for Call centers
- Insurance Companies Lead in Call Center Technology Absorption
- AI-Powered Call Centers Transform Patient Experience in the Healthcare Industry
- AI-Powered Call Centers Promote Uninterrupted Customer Service in the Telecommunications Industry
- Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 through 2025
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Against the Backdrop of Robust Online Sales & Competition, eCommerce Call Centers Step Up Focus on AI Based Capabilities
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 486 Featured)
- [24]7 Inc.
- 3C Logic Inc.
- Alorica, Inc.
- ATOS S.A.
- BT Communications (Ireland) Limited
- Capita Customer Management Limited
- Concentrix Corp.
- Entel Call Center
- EXL Service Holdings, Inc.
- FoundeverT Group
- Genpact Limited
- HCL BPO Services NI Ltd.
- IBEX Global
- IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Plusoft Informatica SA (Brazil)
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Teleperformance SE
- TTEC Holdings, Inc.
- West Corporation
- Wipro Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vudbrt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment