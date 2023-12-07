NUMERATOR ANNOUNCES 1 MILLION CUSTOM PEOPLE GROUPS CREATED ON NUMERATOR INSIGHTS PLATFORM

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced that it has surpassed 1 million custom People Groups created by users on the Numerator Insights platform.

Launched in 2016, Numerator People Groups are an analytics capability allowing users of the Numerator Platform to isolate and preserve defined segments of panelists. Panelists can be segmented based on demographic and psychographics; on buying behavior like which retailers were shopped or brands bought; and most recently, on SNAP/WIC participation and even GLP-1 usage. Once created, anyone in the users’ organization can view behavior data through that same segment.

“As brands and retailers have scaled access to consumer insights in distributed organizations, they need confidence that users will have easy, replicable access to analytics. That takes a world-class platform,” said Shalin Shah, VP Platform Products. “The surge in usage of People Groups shifts what started as a clever tool into a platform imperative – and aligns to rapid expansion of scaled insights access.”

Numerator introduced People Groups to eliminate dependency on a centralized expert as a clearing-house for consumer insights analysis. People Groups allow users to quickly drill into underlying behaviors as they work in real-time.

Numerator People Groups can then be applied to 35+ reports to generate insights and analyze behaviors within specific consumer segments. Additionally, the Numerator Insights platform offers Smart People Groups that can be created with one click to generate a People Group based on report results, allowing users to quickly understand the performance of specific cohorts, such as closers or non-closers at specific retailers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.