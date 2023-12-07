Becklar Helps Improve the Safety of Humanitarian Workers in Ukraine

Ogden, Utah, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar Workforce Safety is proudly working with People in Need (PIN), a non-profit organization that provides humanitarian aid to critical regions around the world. PIN is using Becklar’s WorkerSafety Pro app to protect their employees in Ukraine to keep accurate counts of workers in war-stricken, dangerous areas.

PIN has over 340 employees spread across Ukraine. When a territory becomes hostile, the security team is responsible for locating their staff and accounting for all field workers. PIN previously did this manually by calling staff members. When discussing the headcount tracking process, Krystyna Nyemchynova, the Security and Access Manager for the People in Need Ukraine program said, “In certain situations, we were basically doing head counts manually, calling focal points and points of contact. This meant that if they did not or could not answer their phones, there was no way of knowing if they were safe.”

Communication infrastructure in areas under duress is often unreliable, making it difficult to accurately account for at-risk employees. PIN discovered Becklar’s WorkerSafety Pro app was the exact solution to help them accurately account for their employees who were in unpredictable and hostile environments throughout Ukraine.

Becklar’s WorkerSafety Pro app has features that benefit both security team management and employees out in the field. Geofencing is used by PIN security management to request check-ins from any workers in geofenced areas, and simultaneously notifying other field workers to stay away from those areas. Field workers can also request help on the app by pressing their Worker Safety Pro SOS button. “It is fast, very efficient, and user-friendly. It even works under geographic conditions with poor mobile and internet connections, which can be a big issue throughout Ukraine,” said Nyemchynova.

When asked about the unique partnership between Becklar Workforce Safety and People in Need, Brock Winzeler, President of Becklar Safety Solutions shared “We are incredibly proud to provide the technology to help a great organization like People in Need provide enhanced safety for their humanitarian workers in war-torn areas. We are truly committed to protecting people everywhere, and Becklar's partnership with PIN is putting our mission to highly important action.”

PIN’s humanitarian efforts throughout Ukraine and beyond are commendable. Becklar is honored and grateful to partner with People in Need and provide safety solutions to protect their team members who graciously help others in need across the world. To learn more about this solution read the case study.

About People in Need

People in Need is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that provides humanitarian aid in critical regions around the world. PIN considers human dignity and freedom to be basic, fundamental human values. They strive to help people overcome disaster and support them with time to recover. You can donate to their cause here.

About Becklar

Becklar is the largest, fastest growing and premier quality Connected Safety solutions provider in North America. Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise and individual customers across diverse industries, including video monitoring and remote guarding, personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, personal health & safety, vitals monitoring and event response monitoring.