Cologix Grows Canadian Presence with Acquisitions and Expanded Capacity

DENVER, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the close of strategic acquisitions and additional capacity, solidifying its position as a leader in the Canadian data center landscape. With the completion of its acquisition of two Cyxtera facilities in Vancouver and Montréal as well as the expansion of Cologix data centers in Montréal and Toronto, the company now has a Canadian portfolio of 22 data centers with a total of 1,057,000 square feet and 94MW of power.

“The continued trends of digital migration to the cloud, 5G networks and high-density compute needs of AI and ML have created substantial tailwinds for demand of colocation and interconnection solutions across Canada,” said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager of Cologix Canada. “Cologix has strategically positioned itself in these thriving Canadian cities to provide cutting-edge data center solutions and foster the growth of businesses at the heart of technological innovation. Our recent expansions and acquisitions position us as the foremost provider and strategic partner for hyperscale, cloud services, enterprise and carrier customers. We are not just expanding our infrastructure; we are shaping the future of interconnection at the edge."

Cologix has a robust Canadian interconnection ecosystem of 350 networks, 200+ cloud providers, 15 public cloud onramps and three internet exchanges. Currently, Cologix provides 75% of all public cloud onramps in Canada, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect.

Details on Cologix’s Canadian Data Center Expansions and Acquisitions:

MTL10 : Cologix has expanded capacity by 12,000 square feet and 4MW of power at its MTL10 data center, one of its largest network-neutral data centers in Montréal at over 250,000-square-feet and 39MW of power. With connectivity options via diverse and scalable fiber, along with direct access to the Meet-Me-Room (MMR) at Cologix's MTL3 facility, MTL10 offers unparalleled interconnection capabilities.

Cologix has expanded capacity by 12,000 square feet and 4MW of power at its MTL10 data center, one of its largest network-neutral data centers in Montréal at over 250,000-square-feet and 39MW of power. With connectivity options via diverse and scalable fiber, along with direct access to the Meet-Me-Room (MMR) at Cologix's MTL3 facility, MTL10 offers unparalleled interconnection capabilities. TOR1 : Cologix is expanding capacity by 2,400 square feet and 400kW of power at its TOR1 facility, which is Canada's largest carrier hotel and continues to be a beacon of connectivity with a total of 27,400-square-feet and 4K kW of power. This facility caters to a broad spectrum of enterprises and carriers, offering multiple deployment options, including standard and virtual connections, cabinets, cages, private pods and suites. The expanded capacity will come online in 2024.

: Cologix is expanding capacity by 2,400 square feet and 400kW of power at its TOR1 facility, which is Canada's largest carrier hotel and continues to be a beacon of connectivity with a total of 27,400-square-feet and 4K kW of power. This facility caters to a broad spectrum of enterprises and carriers, offering multiple deployment options, including standard and virtual connections, cabinets, cages, private pods and suites. The expanded capacity will come online in 2024. VAN5 : Located in the iconic Harbour Centre, this newly acquired facility offers 11,000 square feet of prime real estate and 1.2MW of power. Renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic connectivity, this data center strengthens Cologix's foothold in Vancouver's dynamic tech landscape.

Located in the iconic Harbour Centre, this newly acquired facility offers 11,000 square feet of prime real estate and 1.2MW of power. Renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic connectivity, this data center strengthens Cologix's foothold in Vancouver's dynamic tech landscape. MTL12: Encompassing 8,500 square feet and offering 1.6MW of power, this acquired Montréal data center is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning demands of Montréal's rapidly evolving technology sector.

In addition to these new developments, Cologix recently announced the completion of its TOR4 facility, which offers reliable, scalable and high-performance services. As a three-story, 50,000-square-foot facility on a vast 3.4-acre campus, TOR4 delivers a tailor-made infrastructure that offers flexibility to adapt and expand according to business requirements.

Explore Cologix’s new Canadian data centers and available leasing options today.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact for Cologix:

Shifali Erasmus, Crackle PR

Cologix@cracklepr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b21c3370-205d-4198-b0f6-c526f168b696