RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-12-08
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 300
Total bid volume, SEK mln780 
Volume sold, SEK mln300 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.898 %
Lowest yield0.898 %
Highest accepted yield0.898 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-12-08
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 300
Total bid volume, SEK mln620
Volume sold, SEK mln300 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.823 %
Lowest yield0.823 %
Highest accepted yield0.823 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 