RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-12-08
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 300
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|780
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|300
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.898 %
|Lowest yield
|0.898 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.898 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-12-08
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 300
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|620
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|300
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.823 %
|Lowest yield
|0.823 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.823 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00