Former Microsoft Product Leader to Help Launch VERSES AI Developer Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation of intelligent software systems, welcomes Peter Provost as VP of Product, Developer Platforms. Mr. Provost will lead the strategic development and enhancement of Genius™, VERSES’ Intelligence-as-a-Service platform, leveraging his experience in product engineering, leadership and deep understanding of the developer community.



Jason Fox, Chief Technology Officer at VERSES, said, “Peter brings with him nearly two decades of experience shipping developer platforms and tools at Microsoft in the Visual Studio and Azure teams. We're excited to welcome him to lead the developer experience for the Genius™ platform. Peter will take a leadership role in advancing our developer platforms, fostering creativity and driving forward VERSES’ mission to create a smarter world through the power of AI.”

Peter Provost brings a diverse background to VERSES, with over 18 years of experience at Microsoft, where he held key roles in engineering, product management, and leadership. Mr. Provost has demonstrated a commitment to developer-focused initiatives throughout his career. His expertise spans various domains, including enterprise systems, big data, IoT, launch strategies, and the software development life cycle. This breadth of experience aligns well with VERSES AI's vision for intelligent systems.

Mr. Provost received his BS in Computer Science from Colorado State University in 1994 and has been coding for over 40 years.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. Genius™ can learn, adapt and interact with the world. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and X .

