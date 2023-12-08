Questex’s Silverlinings Unveils Winners of the Cloud Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Silverlinings announces the winners of the Cloud Innovation Awards . The program celebrates exceptional innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the cloud industry and were judged on technical innovation, effectiveness, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. The winners were announced during the Cloud Executive Summit , an exclusive two-day symposium built for senior executives looking to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry today.



Elizabeth Coyne, Managing Editor, Silverlinings said, “Congratulations to the winners of our inaugural Cloud Innovation Awards program. The award winners have created outstanding innovations. We look forward to watching these companies as they transform our industry.”

An expert panel of judges reviewed the submissions to determine which individuals and companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage customers or revolutionize networks and the industry overall.

Award winners:

Best Cloud Artificial Intelligence Solution : Dynatrace Davis AI, Dynatrace

Dynatrace Davis AI, Dynatrace Best Cloud Automation Solution : Azure Operator Service Manager, Microsoft

Azure Operator Service Manager, Microsoft Best Cloud Data Center Solution: Vertiv Liebert XDU, Vertiv

Vertiv Liebert XDU, Vertiv Best Cloud Networking Solution : Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure, Ericsson AB

Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure, Ericsson AB Best Cloud-Native 5G Solution: vRAN 3.0 , Samsung Networks

vRAN 3.0 Samsung Networks Best Cloud Sustainability Initiative : UCS X-Series Modular System , Cisco Systems

UCS X-Series Modular System Cisco Systems Top Cloud Changemaker: Will Grannis, CTO, Google Cloud



Cloud Executive Summit sponsors include Platinum partner Blue Planet, a division of Ciena; Platinum partner F5; Research partner Red Hat; Supporting partner Aviatrix; and Industry partners – AvidThink, Dell’Oro Group, Fierce Telecom, neXt Curve, and WLDA.TECH.

