Parsons Awarded $21 Million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract For Munitions Response Geophysics

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today an award on the Camp San Luis Obispo (CSLO) Munitions Response Site (MRS) 05 by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Los Angeles District. The company will serve as a subcontractor to the prime contractor PIKA-Insight joint venture (JV) LLC, conducting advanced geophysical classification (AGC) data collection and analysis in support of the contract. This five-year, $21 million ceiling-value contract is new work for the company.



“Parsons is a world leader in munitions response geophysics, and through our advanced geophysical classification solutions, we’re delivering a safer and cleaner world,” said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “We’re proud to partner with PIKA-Insight JV and leverage our capabilities in support of USACE efforts to protect human health and the environment through remediation of Formerly Used Defense Sites.”

The USACE Los Angeles District provides civil works and military engineering support to Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and parts of Utah. CSLO was used for infantry division training during World War II and signal corps training during the Korean Conflict before it was relinquished by the U.S. Army. USACE Los Angeles maintains responsibilities for CSLO MRS 05 as the site is part of the Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS) Program and requires environmental remediation, including removal of munitions, explosives of concern, and munitions constituents.

PIKA-Insight JV will implement environmental and munitions related remediation work through a small business multiple award task order contract. As a key team member, Parsons will leverage its industry leading AGC capabilities and deep domain expertise to collect and analyze data vital to the remedial action necessary to ensure public safety and address the Army’s long-term liabilities at MRS 05.

Parsons has decades of experience successfully performing munitions response projects and collecting and interpreting data from all major digital geophysical mapping and AGC sensors. In 2017, Parsons became the first firm to achieve Department of Defense Advanced Geophysical Classification accreditation to perform AGC.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

