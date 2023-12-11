PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Achieves National Distribution of Spryng™ to More than 600 Veterinary Clinics in 49 States

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals, achieved a significant milestone – the sale of its signature product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology to more than 600 veterinary clinics in 49 states.



"We are incredibly excited about the acceptance by veterinarians of our life changing product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, which has been distributed to more than 600 clinics in 49 states," said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "The rapid increase in the number of clinics purchasing Spryng demonstrates an advancement in awareness of Spryng throughout the veterinary community. This advance was demonstrated by the increase of veterinarian inquiries and podium speaker references related to Spryng at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (“AAEP”) conference over the past three years. When we first launched Spryng at the AAEP conference in Nashville three years ago no one knew about the product; last year in San Antonio veterinarians were informing us that they had heard of Spryng, but were unaware of veterinarians using the product; a few weeks ago at the AAEP conference in San Diego veterinarians were sharing with us that they knew veterinarians using the product and experiencing beneficial results. Such awareness gives us confidence that veterinarians are reaching for Spryng as a viable option for the management of lameness and joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis."

SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis.

“We are also seeing enthusiasm surrounding Spryng in the veterinary community with veterinarians sending us videos and images touting the benefits of Spryng,” said Mr. Lai. “For example, Dr. Tomas Infernuso recently provided a video demonstrating the injection of Spryng in the contralateral knee of a dog following a TPLO procedure.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

