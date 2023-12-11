KH Group Plc

Press Release 11 December 2023 at 3:30 pm EET

KH Group’s has made follow-on investment in Indoor

KH Group together with other shareholders of Indoor Group Holding Oy (“Indoor”) have made combined EUR 2.8 million follow-on investments in Indoor. These follow-on investments were made by subordinated loan. Loan proceeds are used to repay interest-bearing debts. The follow-on investments strengthen Indoor’s balance sheet accordingly.

KH Group Plc’s share of the subordinated loan in Indoor is EUR 2.1 million. This arrangement has been finalised today and will not affect the ownership structure in Indoor Group Holding Oy.

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.