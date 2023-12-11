Precision Farming Market to Hit USD 15.80 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Need for Food Traceability and Government Initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Precision Farming Market , valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 15.80 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% anticipated during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as indicated in the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is a cutting-edge approach to farming that leverages technology and data-driven insights to optimize various aspects of agricultural practices. At its core, precision farming aims to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in the agricultural sector. This method involves the integration of advanced technologies such as GPS guidance systems, sensors, drones, and data analytics to make informed decisions regarding crop management. The key objective of precision farming is to precisely tailor inputs such as water, fertilizers, pesticides, and energy to the specific needs of each area within a field, thereby minimizing waste and maximizing yield.

Market Analysis

Government initiatives and support policies aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and modernizing farming practices are acting as catalysts for the precision farming market. Many governments across the globe are recognizing the potential of precision farming in addressing food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development. Consequently, they are implementing various schemes, subsidies, and programs to encourage farmers to adopt precision farming technologies. These supportive measures create a conducive environment for the growth of the market, fostering innovation and widespread adoption in the agricultural sector. Technological advancements and the decreasing cost of precision farming technologies are also contributing significantly to the market's growth. As sensors, GPS technology, and data analytics become more affordable, an increasing number of farmers, especially in developed and developing regions, are adopting precision farming methods. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connectivity solutions further enhances the efficiency of precision farming systems, providing real-time monitoring and control of agricultural operations.

Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Application

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others (demand forecasting, customer management, payables and receivables)

Key Takeaway from Precision Farming Market Study

The Software Segment plays a pivotal role in the precision farming ecosystem by offering innovative tools and applications designed to optimize farm management. These software solutions leverage data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to provide farmers with valuable insights into crop health, soil conditions, and weather patterns.

The Guidance Technology segment complements the Software Segment by providing the necessary hardware and navigation tools that enable precise and automated agricultural operations. Global Positioning System (GPS) technology, coupled with advanced sensors and actuators, allows farmers to precisely control farm machinery, ensuring accurate planting, fertilization, and harvesting.

Recent Developments

IoTechWorld Avigation has joined forces with the renowned Swiss technology company Pix4D. This strategic collaboration aims to usher in cutting-edge solutions for the agricultural sector, particularly focusing on precision farming.

Zuari FarmHub has entered into a strategic partnership with CropX Technologies, a leading innovator in the agtech space. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of technology in addressing the unique challenges faced by Indian farmers and signifies a commitment to enhancing agricultural efficiency through precision farming solutions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The precision farming market is witnessing a robust evolution driven by a myriad of dynamics, with notable growth propelled by advancements in technology and a growing awareness of the need for efficient agricultural practices. One of the key drivers in this domain is the rapid integration of software solutions tailored for precision farming. Farmers are increasingly leveraging sophisticated software applications that provide real-time data analytics, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding crop management, resource allocation, and overall farm optimization. These software solutions streamline processes, enhance productivity, and contribute to sustainable agriculture practices. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms within precision farming software is proving to be a game-changer, offering predictive analytics and insights that empower farmers to anticipate challenges and optimize their operations proactively. However, alongside these drivers, the market is not without its share of challenges and restraints. One notable challenge is the initial high cost of adopting precision farming technologies, including software solutions.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of precision farming, with the United States and Canada leading the charge in adopting cutting-edge technologies. The region's strong agricultural infrastructure, coupled with government initiatives promoting precision farming practices, has fueled rapid adoption. In Europe, a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices has propelled the precision farming market. The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has encouraged the adoption of precision technologies to optimize resource use and minimize environmental impact. The Asia-Pacific region presents a diverse agricultural landscape, with varying levels of technology adoption across countries. In developed agricultural economies like Japan and Australia, precision farming technologies are gaining traction, driven by the need for efficient land use and water conservation.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing economic uncertainty may prompt farmers to delay upgrading their existing precision farming equipment or investing in the latest technologies. This delay could hinder the overall progress and innovation within the precision farming market. In response to budget constraints, there is an opportunity for the market to emphasize the development of cost-effective solutions. Companies that can offer affordable yet efficient technologies may find increased demand during challenging economic times.

