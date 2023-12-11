Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 1/12/2023
|29,100
|531.98
|15,480,527
|Monday, 4 December 2023
|2,000
|538.78
|1,077,560
|Tuesday, 5 December 2023
|1,900
|540.20
|1,026,380
|Wednesday, 6 December 2023
|1,900
|538.68
|1,023,492
|Thursday, 7 December 2023
|2,000
|538.62
|1,077,240
|Friday, 8 December 2023
|2,000
|541.92
|1,083,840
|In the period 4/12/2023 - 8/12/2023
|9,800
|539.64
|5,288,512
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 8/12/2023
|38,900
|533.91
|20,769,039
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,013,076 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
