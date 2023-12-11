Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 49 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 1/12/2023 29,100 531.98 15,480,527 Monday, 4 December 2023 2,000 538.78 1,077,560 Tuesday, 5 December 2023 1,900 540.20 1,026,380 Wednesday, 6 December 2023 1,900 538.68 1,023,492 Thursday, 7 December 2023 2,000 538.62 1,077,240 Friday, 8 December 2023 2,000 541.92 1,083,840 In the period 4/12/2023 - 8/12/2023 9,800 539.64 5,288,512 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 8/12/2023 38,900 533.91 20,769,039 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,013,076 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments