Customer Experience Management Market to Surpass $26.37 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global customer experience management market was valued at US$ 9.6 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 26.37 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.46% between 2023 and 2030.



The customer experience management market is primarily driven by the rising demand for personalized customer experiences. With the increasing competition in the market, businesses are focusing on providing unique and exceptional customer experiences to gain a competitive edge. Customer experience management solutions enable businesses to collect and analyze customer data, allowing them to understand their preferences and deliver personalized experiences. This helps in building strong customer relationships, improving customer satisfaction, and increasing customer loyalty.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of digital channels are also contributing to the growth of the market. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics in customer experience management solutions enables businesses to automate processes, provide real-time insights, and deliver personalized experiences at scale. This enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, and improves customer satisfaction.

Market Trends

Two key trends shaping the customer experience management market include:

Omnichannel Customer Engagement: With the proliferation of multiple channels such as social media, mobile apps, websites, and physical stores, businesses are adopting an omnichannel approach to engage with their customers. Omnichannel customer engagement ensures a seamless and consistent experience across all channels, allowing customers to interact with the brand in their preferred way. This trend is driven by the increasing customer expectations for a unified and personalized experience, regardless of the channel they choose.

Integration of Voice and Chatbot Technologies: Voice and chatbot technologies are being integrated into customer experience management solutions to provide automated and intuitive customer support. These technologies use natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to understand customer queries and provide relevant responses. The integration of voice and chatbot technologies not only improves response times but also reduces the burden on customer service teams, allowing them to focus on more complex issues. This trend is gaining traction due to its ability to enhance customer interactions, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce costs for businesses

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Enhanced Customer Experience

The customer experience management market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for enhanced customer experience across various industries. As businesses strive to differentiate themselves in a competitive environment, they are realizing the importance of delivering exceptional customer experiences. This has led to the adoption of customer experience management solutions and services, which help businesses analyze customer feedback, measure customer satisfaction, and improve overall customer experience. With the market size projected to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2022, there are tremendous opportunities for companies operating in this space to provide innovative solutions and services that meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

The adoption of cloud-based customer experience management solutions is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Cloud deployment offers several advantages, such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and easy accessibility, which are driving its adoption across industries. With organizations increasingly focusing on digital transformation and the need for real-time data analysis, cloud-based customer experience management solutions provide the flexibility and agility required to meet these demands. As a result, the cloud deployment segment is expected to dominate the market, providing immense opportunities for key players to develop and offer innovative cloud-based solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses.

Key Market Takeaways:

The customer experience management market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period 2022-2030, owing to the growing demand for enhanced customer experience.

On the basis of components, the solutions segment is expected to hold a dominant position, driven by the increasing adoption of customer experience management solutions by businesses.

In terms of deployment, cloud-based solutions are expected to dominate the market, offering scalability and cost-effectiveness to businesses.

SMEs are anticipated to be the dominating segment based on organization size, as smaller companies increasingly recognize the value of customer experience management.

In terms of touch point, the telephone is expected to be the dominating segment, although other touch points like email, web, and social media are also gaining traction.

The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market based on application, followed by retail, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and travel and transportation.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, driven by the high adoption of customer experience management solutions among businesses in the region.

Key players operating in the customer experience management market include MaritzCX Research LLC (Inmoment LLC), Adobe Inc., Medallia Inc., Oracle Corporation, Clarabridge, SAP SE, Sitecore, IBM Corporation, Zendesk, Avaya Inc., Open Text Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., and Tech Mahindra. These key players are focusing on developing advanced customer experience management solutions and expanding their presence in various regions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Read complete market research report,"Customer Experience Management Market, By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Recent Developments:

Overall, the customer experience management market presents lucrative opportunities for companies to partner with businesses and provide them with the tools and services needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Managed Services

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Deployment Cloud On-premise

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Touchpoint Telephone Email Web Social Media Other Touchpoints

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Application BFSI Retail IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Manufacturing Government Travel and Transportation Other Applications

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Geography North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa





