Pepper Lunch Continues North America Expansion with Tampa, Orlando and Gainesville Multi-Unit Development Agreement

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch , the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept unlike any other, with more than 500 locations in 15 countries, has announced it has signed its second development agreement for North America since announcing the company’s investment in domestic expansion earlier this year, and less than five months after it filed its FDD.

The Majestic Restaurant Group has signed on to develop 10 units over the next five years in and around the Tampa, Orlando and Gainesville markets, with the first location planned to open in Q3, 2024. Boasting a legacy of developing and operating multiple successful concepts, each restaurant The Majestic Restaurant Group operates is designed to offer a unique dining experience, tailored to the tastes and preferences of its patrons. Specific concepts the group has brought to life include nearly a dozen sushi, poke and dumpling restaurants including the acclaimed Zukku Sushi, which have multiple locations in Tampa, reinforcing the group’s market insight.

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is one of Japan’s largest homegrown franchise restaurant brands with over 500 locations in 15 countries. Renowned for quality food served in a unique and innovative way for dining in or delivery, and with guest being able to get in, dine, and be on their way in 20 minutes for under $20, the beloved Japanese-based brand seeks experienced franchise partners to expand its proven business model and cutting-edge customer offerings across the United States.

“Growing up in Indonesia, I have familiarity and admiration for Pepper Lunch,” said managing partner, Ferdian Jap. “The opportunity to bring Pepper Lunch to our home location in Tampa, Orlando, and Gainesville is exciting as it fulfills Majestic Restaurant Group's mission to expand Asian focused concepts.”

Instead of breaking the bank on expensive yakiniku Japanese BBQ, American diners continue to fall in love with Pepper Lunch’s affordable teppanyaki-style concept that presents the novel menu of sizzling Steaks, Curry Rice, Teriyaki and Pasta based dishes, and don’t forget the signature Pepper Rice on the brand’s patented hot iron plate. At Pepper Lunch, each guest is the MasterChef, where they can ‘Sizzle It Your Way.’

“Pepper Lunch’s service and guest experience are unique and special, and the food is authentic, yet approachable,” said Pepper Lunch CEO, Troy Hooper. “We’re thrilled to continue our domestic franchise expansion by partnering with industry veterans who understand the gameplan which leads to success.”

About Pepper Lunch

The original Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. Deliciously irresistible, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients paired with an unforgettable experience.

About Majestic Restaurant Group

Majestic Restaurant Group also known as Zukku Sushi, LLC started as a 375 sqft stall inside Tampa’s Armature Works Food Hall. Since then, the company has become a force in growing multiple Asian focused concepts. Its flagship brands include Zukku Sushi, Zukkusan Sushi Bar & Grill and ATO Poke & Sushi Burritos with locations in Tampa, FL; Lutz, FL; Wesley Chapel, FL; Lakeland, FL; & Charlotte, NC. Locations in Allen, TX; Knoxville, TN; Orlando, FL; Winter Haven, FL; Trinity, FL; and St. Petersburg, FL are also in the works. Majestic’s other concepts include Ling’s Dumplings and HAN Hand Roll Bar.

Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Media for Pepper Lunch

949.981.0757

media@pepperlunchrestaurants.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc255307-a14a-4509-afce-3d8e7fc1b70a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76ab88bb-16f4-4b86-948c-961c9e754193