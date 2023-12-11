AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2023

Milwaukee, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 November YTD - NovemberBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgNov 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP7,8328,172-4.2 146,143164,143-11.094,068
 40 < 100 HP3,5814,004-10.6 56,04161,703-9.239,062
 100+ HP1,2621,263-0.1 24,88823,6295.39,967
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors12,67513,439-5.7 227,072249,475-9.0143,097
4WD Farm Tractors28316472.6 4,0722,94738.2530
Total Farm Tractors12,95813,603-4.7 231,144252,422-8.4143,627
Self-Prop Combines275310-11.3 6,7606,5183.71,237

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

