ENR Recognizes BrandSafway as Number Four on the Top 600 List of Specialty Contractors

ATLANTA, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, was ranked fourth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR) for the second year in a row. This industry recognition and consistent position in the top five reflects BrandSafway’s global leadership in serving the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise.



The company’s industry experts meet the needs of some of the most complex and iconic structures, including these notable current projects:

The Scaffolding Access and Industry Association (SAIA) Award-winning JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in Manhattan

The Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario

The National Access and Scaffolding Confederation (NASC) Award-winning Manchester Town Hall in England

The Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We are honored by this recognition from ENR and to be in such excellent company among our peers,” said President and CEO Karl Fessenden. “As funding for construction and infrastructure projects continues to increase, we anticipate two million more jobs will be created in our industry each year over the next decade. BrandSafway is an excellent place to grow your career and seize the opportunity to participate in some of the most meaningful and impactful work in our industry.”

BrandSafway is uniquely positioned to serve the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets with:

The broadest range of turnkey solutions — from access and energy efficiency to coatings, refractory and technology (AECR+) — to maximize operations, mitigate risk and improve productivity for customers

A deep bench of renowned industry experts

Strong, trusted client relationships

More than 100 years of service on iconic and innovative global projects.

Read more about The ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors here.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.



Attachment