TENAQUIP Selects eGain for Digital Customer Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the knowledge automation platform for customer engagement, announced that TENAQUIP Limited, a leading distributor of industrial supplies, selected eGain for digital customer service (DCS).



One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, TENAQUIP is committed to providing exceptional customer service, appropriately named “Signature Service,” to match the high quality of products they distribute.

The company sells and distributes over 40,000 products and 400,000 SKUs, taking a significant share of the orders over email. Contact center agents process these orders, while also handling inbound digital requests for customer service. The agents were using Microsoft Outlook to pull orders from an inbox and handle them. The process was manual, time-consuming, and error-prone. Moreover, the contact center was not able to track order status and the effectiveness and efficiency of agents handling the orders and service queries.

The company selected eGain to modernize its digital customer service. eGain was selected as the vendor of choice for its rich DCS capabilities and eGain’s composable platform, which allows easy integrations with existing call center, order management and ERP systems. Contact center agents will engage with customers in English and French.

“Our Signature Service is a central part of our value proposition,” said Chris Oliver, Director of Operations at TENAQUIP. “eGain will help us deliver on our service promise.”

“Rated #1 in knowledge-powered digital engagement by Gartner, eGain is a pioneer in DCS,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to help TENAQUIP elevate their customer and contact center agent experience.”

