Projectmates Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification Ensuring Exceptional Cyber Security and Confidentiality for Construction Program Owners

Richardson, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the award-winning construction program management software, is pleased to announce it has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 certification. This certification demonstrates Projectmates' dedication to maintaining the most robust security protocols and practices in protecting sensitive data.

TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a comprehensive framework established by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to enhance cybersecurity efforts across state agencies and public higher education institutions. The program provides "a standardized approach for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that process the data of a state agency or public higher education institution" in Texas. The TX-RAMP Level 2 certification is the highest of the standard’s certification levels and is required for companies that handle confidential or regulated data in moderate or high-impact systems.

Projectmates underwent a rigorous evaluation of its security infrastructure, policies, and procedures as part of the certification process. This evaluation included a thorough assessment of network security, access controls, data encryption, incident response procedures, and employee training. By meeting the state’s stringent requirements, Projectmates can assure its clients that their data is safeguarded against potential cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to have achieved TX-RAMP certification," said Varsha Bhave, Projectmates President and CTO. "At Projectmates, we understand the critical nature of security in the construction software industry, where sensitive project data is shared and managed every second of the day. This certification reinforces our commitment to providing industry-leading security measures to our clients, giving them peace of mind while using our software and the confidence to do business with us."

The TX-RAMP Level 2 certification further strengthens Projectmates' position as a trusted partner for construction program management. It demonstrates the company’s dedication to continuously enhancing its security measures to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

For more information about Projectmates and its TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

