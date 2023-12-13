Solutions30 selected as a partner of Deutsche Glasfaser

Solutions30 has been selected as one of its partners by Deutsche Glasfaser, the leading fibre-optic provider for rural areas in Germany, backed by the experienced infrastructure investors EQT and OMERS. As a pioneer and pacesetter in the industry, Deutsche Glasfaser plans, builds and operates open-access fibre optic connections for private households, businesses and public institutions.

With its extensive expertise in the fibre optic rollout all over Europe, Solutions30 will start this new partnership in connecting mobile masts with the existing Deutsche Glasfaser fiber networks.

Commenting on the partnership, Andreas Pfisterer, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser, said: “Deutsche Glasfaser has set an ambitious objective in network deployment to provide a nationwide FttH network. To successfully deliver our projects, we have chosen to partner with companies that have demonstrated extensive experience in the deployment of FTTH networks. We are delighted to include the Solutions30 team amongst our key partners.”

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions30, added: “This new contract with our strategic partner Deutsche Glasfaser is very good news for Solutions30 Germany and confirms our foothold and relationship with Deutsche Glasfaser. Solutions30 is already a supplier for the fibre cabling of multi-dwelling units (NE4) and we are extremely proud to add this ambitious Fibre to the Site project to our Deutsche Glasfaser portfolio. I thank the Deutsche Glasfaser teams for their confidence. Our shared objective is to deploy a fast, reliable and sustainable connection to a population that is currently under-connected. This announcement reinforces Solutions30's European roll-out policy and focuses on a strategic country for our group.”

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 15,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,000 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

About Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Glasfaser Group is the leading fibre-optic provider for rural areas in Germany. As a pioneer and pacesetter in the industry, Deutsche Glasfaser plans, builds and operates open-access fibre optic connections for private households, businesses and public institutions. As the digital provider of the regions, it strives for the nationwide expansion of fibre optics and thus makes a significant contribution to Germany’s digital progress.

With innovative planning and construction methods, Deutsche Glasfaser is the technology leader for fast and cost-efficient FTTH expansion. The group of companies is one of the financially strongest providers in the German market and, backed by the experienced infrastructure investors EQT and OMERS, has a private-sector investment volume of seven billion euros.

Contact

presse@deutsche-glasfarben.de

Attachment