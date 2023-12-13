Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market to Reach $16.66 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market size is estimated to grow from US$ 6.42 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 16.66 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2023 and 2030.



The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market is experiencing high growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based VDI enables businesses to access their desktop applications and data from any location and device, ensuring flexibility and scalability. This eliminates the need for physical desktops and reduces maintenance costs. Moreover, cloud-based VDI enhances data security by storing sensitive information in a centralized server rather than individual devices. These advantages have led to a surge in demand for cloud-based VDI among enterprises of all sizes. Another driver for the growth of the VDI market is the increasing trend towards remote working. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, many organizations have adopted remote working policies. VDI allows employees to access their work desktops from their personal devices, enabling them to work from home or any other location. This flexibility and accessibility have become essential for businesses to maintain operations and productivity during challenging times.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6479

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies add intelligence to VDI systems, enabling features such as predictive analytics, automated troubleshooting, and personalized user experiences. AI-powered VDI can analyze user behavior and optimize the desktop environment based on individual preferences, improving productivity and user satisfaction.

Another trend in the VDI market is the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). HCI combines storage, computing, and networking components into a single software-defined platform. This integration simplifies VDI deployment, management, and scalability, reducing IT infrastructure costs and complexity. HCI-powered VDI solutions offer better performance, scalability, and resilience compared to traditional infrastructure setups, making them preferred choices for organizations implementing virtual desktop solutions.

Market Opportunities:

Dominance of Large Enterprises in the VDI Market

The VDI market provides various opportunities for large enterprises to enhance their operations and improve efficiency. With the dominating segment being large enterprises, these organizations can leverage VDI solutions to streamline their workflow and enable secure remote access for their employees. By implementing VDI, large enterprises can centralize their software, data, and applications, leading to reduced costs and simplified management. The scalability and flexibility of VDI also allow large enterprises to adapt to changing business demands efficiently. Overall, large enterprises can benefit from the enhanced productivity, reduced IT infrastructure costs, and increased security offered by VDI solutions.

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based VDI Solutions

The increasing adoption of cloud technology has created a significant market opportunity for cloud-based VDI solutions. Cloud-based VDI offers numerous benefits, such as enhanced accessibility, reduced infrastructure costs, and scalability. Organizations of all sizes can leverage cloud-based VDI to provide their employees with remote access to their desktops and applications, allowing for flexible working arrangements. This market opportunity opens doors for VDI service providers to offer secure cloud-based solutions that cater to the needs of both large and small-medium enterprises. By capitalizing on the demand for cloud-based VDI, providers can not only expand their customer base but also generate recurring revenue through subscription-based models.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6479

Recent development:

In October 2022, VMware released vSphere 8, its virtualization platform designed to improve application deployment, development, and security for modern workloads.

In October 2022, Nerdio purchased Hubworks in order to boost its Azure-based VDI solution and grow into the European market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing need for remote access solutions and the growing demand for efficient IT infrastructure management.

On the basis of the component, the software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its crucial role in VDI implementation and management. Software solutions enable organizations to create and manage virtual desktop environments efficiently.

In terms of organization size, large enterprises are expected to dominate the VDI market. The flexibility and scalability offered by VDI solutions make them an ideal choice for large enterprises to streamline their operations and enhance productivity.

On the basis of VDI type, President VDI is anticipated to be the dominating segment, offering organizations a comprehensive virtual desktop experience with advanced security features.

In the delivery model segment, on-premise VDI is expected to hold a dominant position due to enhanced control, security, and customization options it offers.

In terms of end-use, the IT & Telecom VDI segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The IT & Telecom industry heavily relies on secure remote access solutions for its workforce, which can be efficiently provided by VDI technology.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the VDI market over the forecast period. The region's early adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of major players contribute to its market dominance.

Key players operating in the VDI market include VMware, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Oracle, Red Hat, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Parallels International, Dynabook Americas, Dell Technologies, IGEL Technology, Amazon Web Services, Nutanix, 10ZiG Technology, Splashtop, Nerdio, HiveIO, SherWeb, and Login VSI. These players offer innovative VDI solutions, enabling organizations to transform their IT infrastructure and enhance their productivity.

In conclusion, the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market presents significant opportunities for large enterprises to optimize their operations and for providers to offer cloud-based solutions. The growing demand for virtual desktop solutions, especially in the IT & Telecom industry, and the dominance of the software segment underscore the potential of the VDI market. With North America leading the market, key players have an opportunity to capitalize on the rising adoption of VDI solutions and cater to the changing needs of organizations worldwide.

Read complete market research report,"Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Component, By VDI Type, By Delivery Model, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Segmentation:

By Component Software Hardware Services

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By VDI Type Persistent VDI Non-Persistent VDI Remote Desktop Services

By Delivery Model On-Premise VDI Cloud-Based VDI Hybrid VDI

By End-User IT & Telecom BFSI Education Healthcare Government Others

By Geography North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa





Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6479

Find more related trending reports below:

Remote Access Solution Market, By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Others), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Cloud Services Market, By Service Model, By Deployment Model, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Storage Area Network (SAN) Market, By Component (Software, Hardware and Service (Consulting, System Integration and Support & Maintenance)), By SAN Type (Virtual SAN and Conventional SAN), By Technology (FibreChannel (FC), FibreChannel Over Ethernet (FCOE), InfiniBand and iSCSI Protocol), By End User (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail and e-Commerce, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Utility, Government Offices and Education, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Others (Transportation and Logistics)), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

Network Automation Market, By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Service Type (Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network Virtualization, Intent-based Networking), By Solution Type (Managed Service, Professional Service), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise, Hybrid), By the End-user Type (IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Banking and Financial Services, Education, Other End-user Industries), By Geography Type (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Backbone Network Services Market, By Network Type, By Network Topology, By Service Type, By End-Use Industry, By Data Speed and Capacity, By Network Provider, By geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights