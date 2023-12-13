Europe-Based George Syllantavos Joins Beam Global Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that George Syllantavos, based in Europe, has joined the Beam Global board of directors.



A seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, corporate boards, governance and entrepreneurship, Mr. Syllantavos brings deep international experience in the highly relevant sectors of transportation, maritime, industrials, innovative mobility, automotive technology and software. He joins Beam Global’s board as an independent board member based in Europe and brings a strong track record in multiple public listings, M&A transactions, IPOs and the capital markets.

“Europe has aggressive electrification and de-carbonizing commitments in place which means that we are going to see some very significant infrastructure investments in the coming years. Recent European positioning at COP28 strengthens that point of view. Having been involved in large projects in Europe for many years I think that Beam Global’s timing on entering this market is most favorable,” said George Syllantavos, Beam Global board member. “I am looking forward to engaging my relationships and experience to assist in the continued growth of this excellent company.”

George Syllantavos’ previous board experience includes public companies Cepton Technologies, ITHAX Acquisition Corp., Phunware, Inc., Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Star Maritime Acquisition Corp. He has held CEO and CFO positions at public and private companies including Star Bulk Carriers Corp., Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., Nautilus Marine Acquisition Corp., Stellar V Capital Inc. and Stellar Acquisition III, Inc. Mr. Syllantavos holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL and a Master of Business Administration in Operations Management, International Finance and Transportation Management from Kellogg at Northwestern University in Evanston IL.

“We are impressed with George Syllantavos’ experience with infrastructure projects across Europe and in a long list of highly relevant industries. He brings established relationships with Wall Street and is a well-respected public company leader in the U.S. and Europe,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Currently based in Greece, which we view as a very fertile market for our products, George is well connected and only an hour from our Beam Europe factory. Now that we are a global company with a significant presence in Europe, we welcome his insights and expertise on Beam Global’s board of directors.”

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

