PAC Machinery Will Exhibit Three Top Packaging Machines at the West Coast WestPack 2024 Expo in Anaheim, CA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC), a leader in packaging equipment and materials with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, will exhibit three of its most popular packaging machines to kick off the 2024 expo season at the West Coast's largest packaging trade show, WestPack. The expo is held February 6-8, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA.



Bring your products and visit the PAC Machinery exhibit #5321 to discuss packaging solutions with PAC Machinery’s equipment specialists. New distributors and customers are encouraged to stop by and talk business and what’s new this year in terms of packaging equipment and materials! See PAC’s top-selling Rollbag® R785 Automatic Bagger, the PVT Plus Med and D545 AV Band Sealer at the first packaging show of the year. PAC has exhibited at this show for years as a way to reach new customers and jump start lead generation in its west territory.

“We are focused on customers in fulfillment, pharma, medical packaging who attend the show that’s why we are showcasing this variety of top machines," said Greg Berguig, Vice President, PAC Machinery. "With over 80 various machines across a number of product categories, our advantage is that we have a solution for any company because there is more than one way to package a product and we can recommend the optimal solution,” Berguig said.

For more information about the PAC Machinery exhibit, visit the show page on PAC’s website. https://www.pacmachinery.com/event/westpack-show-2024/ and visit PAC at Exhibit #5321 at the show.

FEATURED MACHINES SHOWCASED AT THE EXHIBIT

Rollbag R785 Automatic Bagger



This system is a unique, all-electric, tabletop automatic poly bagger It is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution with an advanced control system that can operate up to 40 bags/min depending on the application and materials. Read More



PVT Plus Med Sealer



The PVT Plus Med is a compact tabletop vacuum sealer, with gas flush capability and independent control of all process parameters. Read More





The D545 AV Band Sealer is a flexible rotary pouch sealer that fits on a table. This continuous band sealer seals vertically and has a compact modern design that is ideal for applications that require accurate control of sealing temperature for consistent seal integrity. Read more



ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

For sales: sales@pacmachinery.com | 1.800.985.9570 | pacmachinery.com

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director

1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b97e959-4fb7-4588-a4de-c8ff137803a8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1152760-cff8-475c-98e4-c6148c54a431