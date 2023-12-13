Acerola Extract Industry: A Comprehensive Overview

Chicago, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acerola extract market refers to the industry associated with the production, distribution, and consumption of acerola cherry extracts. Acerola, also known as Barbados cherry or West Indian cherry, is a tropical fruit that is rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants. The extract derived from acerola cherries is valued for its potential health benefits and nutritional properties. The market for acerola extract has seen growth due to the increasing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. Acerola extract is often used for its vitamin C content, which is higher than that of many other fruits.

Acerola extract market in terms of revenue is poised to reach $24 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer health and wellness benefits, and acerola extract aligns with this trend. The extract is utilized in the formulation of beverages, supplements, skincare products, and more.

Acerola Extract Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market valuation in 2021 USD 16 million Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 24 million Progress rate CAGR of 7.6% Forecast period 2021–2026 Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Market Drivers Health benefits provided by acerola extract and its increasing applications in the food & beverage industry

Rising demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life

Rising demand for natural antioxidants in the meat & poultry industry Market Opportunities Growing trend of clean-label products across the global food & beverage industry

Acerola Extract Market major players covered in the report, such as:

DSM (Netherlands)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

Dohler GmbH (Germany)

The Green Labs LLC (US)

Diana Food S.A.S. (France)

Naturex S.A. (France)

NutriBotanica (Brazil)

Handary SA (Belgium)

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Acerola Extract Market by Application

Meat Products

Bakery Products

Confectioneries

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Other applications (snacks & cereals, dressings, jams, and jellies)

Acerola Extract Market by Form

Dry

Liquid

Acerola Extract Market by Nature

Conventional

Organic

Acerola Extract Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growing Demand for Natural Products: Consumers' increasing preference for natural and plant-based products has driven the demand for Acerola Extract. Its perceived health benefits, especially due to high vitamin C content, align with the global trend towards healthier lifestyles.





Regional Insights of Acerola Extract Market

North America: The Epicenter of Acerola Extract Market

As we shift our gaze globally, North America emerges as the heartbeat of the Acerola Extract market. The region not only claims the title of the largest player in the global market during the forecast period but also hosts major manufacturers like Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) and The Green Labs LLC. Their presence further amplifies North America's influence, steering the Acerola Extract market's direction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acerola Extract emerges not just as an industry player but as a key ingredient shaping the future of confectioneries. With the confectioneries segment leading the charge, diverse forms catering to market preferences, the dominance of conventional farming practices, and North America's pivotal role, the Acerola Extract market is set for a sweet journey ahead. As companies continue to innovate and strategize, the Acerola Extract landscape promises a flavorful and prosperous future.

