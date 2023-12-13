Creative Realities and Black Rifle Coffee Join Forces to Revolutionize the Customer Experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading digital signage solutions provider, announced today it has partnered with veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee – marking a significant milestone in reshaping the customer experience for Black Rifle Coffee, known for its commitment to supporting US Veterans and its edgy merchandise. The joint effort aims to revolutionize Black Rifle’s concept stores, bringing next-generation digital solutions to the forefront of their in-store experience.



Due to its close ties with the service community and its commitment to supporting active-duty military, veterans, and first responders, Black Rifle Coffee has cultivated an avid and dedicated following. Inspired by the support of Back Rifle Coffee enthusiasts, the coffee chain launched a branded retail offering to create a deeper sense of community and provide a unique experience for coffee lovers. With the aim of expanding its business, drawing in more Veteran franchisees and further enhancing the customer experience, Black Rifle Coffee sought to overhaul its CMS software and in-store digital elements to drive efficiencies through more automated technologies.

To achieve these goals, Black Rifle Coffee embraced Creative Realities' purpose-built Clarity CMS, a solution designed to streamline and elevate the digital experience. The Clarity CMS allows for easy creation and uploading of new items, such as limited-time offers (LTOs), with dynamic videos integrated throughout the display array. It further allows the Black Rifle team to seamlessly update pricing automatically via POS integration, overcoming a significant hurdle in their digital strategy.

“At Black Rifle Coffee, we take pride in our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our customers and team members, many of whom have served in our nation’s military,” said Tom Davin, Black Rifle Coffee Co-CEO. “Partnering with Creative Realities allows us to modernize our stores through digital integration, ensuring that our customers have a seamless and engaging experience. Our goal is to serve great coffee in a great environment, and this step will help us meet that goal.”

Black Rifle Coffee has just launched a new store design, which leverages data-driven design methodologies to inform content and bring a new more effective design treatment to life. The focus is on improving order confirmation, cross-selling opportunities, reducing dwell time and increasing transaction value. With an end goal of fostering greater personalization and driving customer loyalty, the partnership aims to manage over 600 endpoints for Black Rifle Coffee by next year.

Creative Realities will also help Black Rifle craft a design-forward solution that enhances the retail side of the business, driving revenue by incorporating the brand’s sought-after merchandise portfolio. The next phase involves connecting customers who make purchases in-store to enable seamless merchandise transactions at the drive-through, as well as a wholly new drive-through offering designed to elevate convenience, personalization, efficiency, and overall customer satisfaction.

“At Creative Realities, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in customer engagement,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “Teaming up with Black Rifle Coffee allows us to showcase the power of integrated digital solutions, creating an experience that goes beyond coffee consumption and extends into a realm of seamless, personalized interactions. We are proud to partner with Black Rifle Coffee and their franchisees to amplify their brand presence and personality, drive sales and cultivate lasting connections with their valued customers.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

