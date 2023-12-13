Aeries Technology Announces Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) (the “Company” or “Aeries Technology”), a global professional services and consulting partner, today filed an amendment to a Current Report on Form 8-K that has restated financial statements of its subsidiary, AARK Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("AARK"). AARK restated its financial statements due to a stock split that caused a change in the number of shares outstanding at AARK, and therefore the earnings per share of AARK. The stock split and resultant change in earnings per share are the only changes to the financial statements of AARK as a result of the restatement.



No financial metrics of Aeries Technology were affected by the restatement, including the number of Class A ordinary shares outstanding, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, or net income. The Company does not expect this restatement to affect any post-combination financials.

