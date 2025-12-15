Aeries Technology Shares Results from Early Engineering Management Framework Programs Across Global Client Engagements

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology , Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today shared results from early implementations of its Engineering Management Framework (EMF) across select client programs. EMF was tested in active engagements throughout 2025 and is now entering phased rollout based on validated outcomes.

EMF is Aeries’ governance led system that standardizes how enterprises measure and manage engineering performance across global delivery hubs. The framework converts engineering, automation, and monitoring data into executive ready insights that strengthen delivery predictability, improve engineering effectiveness, and reduce operational risk.

Early programs that highlight EMF delivered measurable gains, including:

Up to 30% faster development cycles through AI enabled engineering practices

Up to 30% reduction in data reconciliation timelines with improved reliability

Delivery of AI powered content automation for higher content throughput and reduced manual effort

Faster migration cycles and improved system stability across multi hub engineering environments

“These results show how a governance first engineering approach strengthens delivery predictability, improves release reliability, and gives leaders actionable visibility into global engineering operations,” said Unni Nambiar, CTO at Aeries Technology. “The pilot programs validate the impact of disciplined engineering practices and AI enabled insights, which gives us confidence as EMF begins phased adoption across all GCC engagements.”

Clients increasingly prioritize transparency, predictability, and scalable governance in their global engineering models. These needs are shaping the future of the GCC market, which industry sources estimate will exceed $100 billion by 2030. EMF positions Aeries to meet this demand with a proven operating model that strengthens long term client value and supports sustainable growth.

