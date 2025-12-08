Aeries Technology Demonstrates 60% AP Processing Acceleration with AI-Powered Invoice Automation

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology , Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, announced successful completion of a three-month proof of concept with a leading enterprise healthcare organization to modernize accounts payable operations.

The healthcare enterprise faced a common challenge: managing unstructured invoice PDFs through manual, labor-intensive workflows with high error rates and processing delays. Aeries executed a rapid, low-risk pilot leveraging Azure AI Document Intelligence to intelligently extract, classify, and validate invoice fields, feeding into human-in-the-loop exception handling workflows.

Results:

Document field extraction accuracy exceeded 70%.

Invoice processing time dropped by approximately 60%.

Operations now run error-free with AI-powered exception handling.



"This engagement exemplifies our go-to-market approach: consulting-led delivery combining functional expertise with AI-enabled solutions that de-risk implementation and accelerate time-to-value for our clients,” said Sachin Aghor, Chief Delivery Officer at Aeries Technology. "Enterprises increasingly want to validate AI business cases before full deployment. Our ability to execute rapid, results-driven proof of concepts positions us to win the initial engagement and establish long-term strategic partnerships."

Industry analysts project the global accounts payable automation market to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%, with North America accounting for 33.2% of global revenue. Aeries' rapid-deployment, consulting-led model is uniquely positioned to capture share in this expanding market, particularly among enterprises seeking to de-risk AI investments through validated proof of concepts before scaling to full transformation engagements.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

