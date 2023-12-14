TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 10.2023



14.12.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – New business plan and financial ambition for 2024-2026.

In continuation of TRESU Investment Holding A/S' announcement on 16 November 2023 on its intention to publish an updated business plan, TRESU Investment Holding A/S announces a new 2024-2026 business plan and financial ambition.

The management team and the organization have developed a new business plan and financial ambition for the period 2024-2026.

Successfully executing on the business plan 2024-2026, management expects to achieve approximately DKK 476 million in revenue and DKK 47 million in adj. EBITDA (10% adj. EBITDA margin) by end 2024, approximately DKK 543 million in revenue and DKK 71 million in adj. EBITDA (13% in adj. EBITDA margin) by end 2025, and DKK +600 million in revenue by 2026 (17% average annual growth rate) and DKK +90 million in adj. EBITDA by 2026 (15% adj. EBITDA margin). For further details on the business plan, we refer to the uploaded Investor Presentation as part of the announcement of the Written Procedure (announcement No. 9, 14 December 2023), which is available on www.tresu.com/investor.

The key pillars of the new business plan are:

Accelerating capital sales growth through re-vitalizing customer dialogues around TRESU’s strong value proposition, accelerating product development and becoming a life-cycle partner of choice.

Delivering on project margins through strengthened end-to-end project execution model, standardization, and pricing.

Continue double digit growth in attractive Customer Care and System Sales with significant untapped growth potential at existing customers and own installed base.

Going forward, the company will not give any formal future financial guidance, unless legally required to, but rather update quarterly on the operational progress and performance towards the achievability of the business plan.

Stephan Plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.