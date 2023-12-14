Vaisala

Press release

December 14, 2023

Vaisala’s airport surface observation system to Kuwait International Airport

Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements, has signed a contract with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a government entity managing aviation services in the state of Kuwait, for airport surface observation system and airport meteorological system to Kuwait International Airport. The value of the contract is approximately EUR 20 million, and it will be booked in Vaisala’s fourth quarter orders received. The project is a part of an expansion and modernization project of the airport, and it is planned to start in February 2024 and be fully operational in 2025.

“This contract with DGCA for three runways at Kuwait International Airport is the largest single airport instrumentation contract for Vaisala ever. It includes the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation, maintenance, technical support, and user training,” said Jarkko Sairanen, Executive Vice President, Weather and Environment, Vaisala. “Kuwait Meteorological Department, which is part of DGCA, is our long-term customer in aviation and sounding systems. Vaisala also delivered the existing airport surface observation systems for the two current runways at the airport, which will now be upgraded. In addition, Vaisala’s sensor technology is widely used in synoptical measurements.”

Airports of all sizes in different locations rely on proven regulatory weather observation, lightning detection, weather radar, surface sensor, and display system solutions to improve safety, decision-making, and efficiency. An airport benefits from a state-of-the-art weather observation system based on accurate and reliable observations by being able to prepare properly for weather-related situations.

Vaisala AviMet® Automated Weather Observing System is an airport weather system that collects, processes, and visualizes meteorological data in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization and World Meteorological Organization standards. It helps air traffic controllers, pilots, and other aviation personnel make critical decisions with continuous, real-time reports on airport weather conditions. In addition to basic weather observations, AviMet AWOS can be customized to detect lightning, runway surface condition, windshear, and other severe weather phenomena. For over 40 years, Vaisala has provided aviation weather and runway management solutions that deliver safety and excellence.

