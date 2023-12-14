Lease Management Market to Surpass USD 7.22 Billion by 2030 due to Technology Advancements and Automation Coupled with Compliance with Regulatory Changes | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Lease Management Market , as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a size of USD 4.5 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to attain USD 7.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Lease management refers to the comprehensive process of overseeing and controlling leased assets throughout their lifecycle, from acquisition to disposal. In today's complex business landscape, where organizations often rely on leased properties, equipment, and vehicles, effective lease management has become imperative. It involves tracking lease agreements, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, managing financial aspects, and optimizing resource utilization. The objective is to streamline operations, enhance cost-efficiency, and mitigate risks associated with lease agreements.

Market Analysis

The lease management market is witnessing robust growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of lease management solutions is propelled by the need for organizations to efficiently manage their expanding portfolios of leased assets. Secondly, advancements in technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and automation, are enhancing the accuracy and speed of lease management processes. Additionally, stringent regulatory compliance requirements are urging businesses to invest in robust lease management systems, contributing to market expansion. Efficient lease management directly correlates with cost savings and operational efficiency. Businesses are increasingly realizing the financial benefits of accurate lease data, which enables them to optimize lease negotiations, avoid penalties, and make informed decisions about lease renewals or terminations. This cost-conscious approach is propelling the adoption of lease management solutions across diverse industries.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major players in the Lease Management Market are Accruent, CoStar Realty Information, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lease Accelerator, MRI Software, LLC, Odessa, Oracle, SAP, RealPage, Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., Nakisa Inc. and other players.

Lease Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 4.5 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 7.22 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regions/Country North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The rising need for effective lease management is fuelling the demand for SaaS lease management solutions, thereby driving the market.

• The growth in the number of smart building projects across the globe is also resulting in an increased demand for lease management

• The growth in the number of smart building projects across the globe is also resulting in an increased demand for lease management

Market Dynamics Analysis

The lease management market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors that encompass both opportunities and challenges. One of the key drivers propelling the market forward is the increasing adoption of lease management solutions by businesses across various industries. As organizations strive for operational efficiency, transparency, and compliance with regulatory frameworks, the demand for robust lease management systems has surged. Additionally, the rise of remote work and the need for flexible workplace solutions have led companies to reconsider and optimize their real estate portfolios, further fueling the demand for advanced lease management tools. However, this growth is not without its restraints. One prominent challenge is the complexity of lease accounting standards, such as ASC 842 and IFRS 16, which require organizations to adhere to stringent reporting guidelines.

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By End-Use Industry

Retail

Education

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the lease management market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Companies are leveraging these technologies to streamline lease administration processes, enhance data accuracy, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory standards. Europe is experiencing a shift in focus towards sustainability and environmental consciousness, influencing the market. With an increasing number of organizations incorporating green practices into their business strategies, there is a growing demand for lease management solutions that facilitate the tracking and management of sustainable leases. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a hotspot for growth. Rapid urbanization, expanding commercial spaces, and the proliferation of multinational corporations are driving the demand for efficient lease management solutions.

Impact of Recession on Lease Management Market Growth

The ongoing recession has inevitably impacted the lease management market. As businesses reassess their priorities and financial allocations, there is a heightened focus on cost optimization and risk mitigation. While some organizations may postpone new leases or opt for shorter durations, others may seek more flexible lease terms. The recession underscores the importance of agile and adaptive lease management solutions that can accommodate the evolving needs of businesses in economically challenging times.

Key Takeaway from Lease Management Market Study

The On-Premise segment stands out as a formidable force in the lease management market. Organizations opting for On-Premise solutions benefit from enhanced control over their data and applications. This segment is particularly favored by enterprises seeking a tailored approach to lease management, allowing them to align the software with their specific business processes.

The Large Enterprise segment is asserting its dominance in the lease management landscape. Driven by the scale and complexity of their operations, large enterprises require comprehensive lease management solutions capable of handling vast portfolios efficiently.

Recent Developments

Leasecake has unveiled its latest innovation, Cakebot, an artificial intelligence-enabled solution designed to streamline and enhance lease management processes. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant leap forward for businesses seeking efficiency and accuracy in handling leases.

has unveiled its latest innovation, Cakebot, an artificial intelligence-enabled solution designed to streamline and enhance lease management processes. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant leap forward for businesses seeking efficiency and accuracy in handling leases. urboTenant has unveiled its latest innovation, a mobile app that promises to revolutionize how landlords and property managers handle their portfolios. This cutting-edge app represents a significant step forward in providing user-friendly solutions for rental property management on the go.

