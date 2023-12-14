New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Size and Share to Rise at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The rising incidence of tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is a key driver for the growing demand for tuberculosis diagnostics. Additionally, the tuberculosis diagnostics market is experiencing an upswing due to the prevalence of technologically advanced Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic methods, a heightened emphasis on early diagnosis, a surge in product launches and approvals, and ongoing innovation in product development, among other contributing factors. This collective momentum is anticipated to fuel the tuberculosis diagnostics market's expansion throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Takeaways from the Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global tuberculosis diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Notable tuberculosis diagnostics companies such as Abbott, BD, BioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Serum Institute of India, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, SRL Diagnostic, Cepheid, Bruker Daltonics GmbH & Co. KG, Hologic Corporation, QIAGEN, AdvaCare Pharma, Revvity, Creative Diagnostics, Lionex GmbH, Par Pharmaceutical, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Epistem limited, PerkinElmer, Sanofi, and several others, are currently operating in the tuberculosis diagnostics market.

and several others, are currently operating in the tuberculosis diagnostics market. In February 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) partnered with the General Insurance Corporation of India, a Public Sector Undertaking, to develop a urine-based tuberculosis diagnosis or screening.

partnered with the General Insurance Corporation of India, a Public Sector Undertaking, to develop a urine-based tuberculosis diagnosis or screening. In March 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of two additional cell isolation instruments from PerkinElmer’s Oxford Immunotec with the company’s previously approved T-Cell Select™ reagent kit that helps diagnose tuberculosis (TB) in vitro.

the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of two additional cell isolation instruments from PerkinElmer’s Oxford Immunotec with the company’s previously approved T-Cell Select™ reagent kit that helps diagnose tuberculosis (TB) in vitro. In March 2022, SRL Diagnostics was the first company to offer a test for TB that looked at the whole genome. This test not only cuts down on the time it takes to find tuberculosis that doesn't respond to many treatments but also gives a full profile of resistance to 18 different TB drugs.

was the first company to offer a test for TB that looked at the whole genome. This test not only cuts down on the time it takes to find tuberculosis that doesn't respond to many treatments but also gives a full profile of resistance to 18 different TB drugs. In March 2021, bioMérieux SA announced that it received CE mark approval from the European Union for its TB IGRA test on VIDAS. The test is used for the diagnosis of latent TB infection.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Overview

Tuberculosis diagnostic devices have revolutionized the detection and management of this infectious disease. These tools encompass a wide array of technological advancements, from rapid molecular tests to automated systems that identify TB bacteria and their resistance to common drugs. They play a pivotal role in early detection, enabling healthcare professionals to swiftly initiate appropriate treatment, prevent transmission, and curb the spread of the disease. These devices have significantly improved accuracy, speed, and accessibility in diagnosing TB, especially in regions where the disease is prevalent but resources are limited. The continuous evolution of diagnostic technologies promises even greater efficiency in identifying TB strains, monitoring treatment response, and ultimately contributing to global efforts to eradicate this persistent health threat.





Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is projected to dominate the tuberculosis diagnostics market in the coming years among all regions. This can be attributed to various pivotal growth factors including the escalating prevalence of tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), the availability of advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic methods, a heightened focus on early detection driven by increased awareness, a surge in product launches and approvals, a robust healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major industry players, continual product development initiatives, and other contributing factors. These factors collectively indicate a promising outlook for the tuberculosis diagnostics market in North America throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Additionally, the growing number of approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to significantly impact the tuberculosis diagnostics market in the years ahead. For instance, in March 2023, the FDA approved the utilization of two additional cell isolation instruments developed by PerkinElmer's Oxford Immunotec in conjunction with the company's previously endorsed T-Cell Select™ reagent kit for in vitro tuberculosis diagnosis. These newly approved instruments offer plate- or strip-based sample preparation methods, catering to diverse throughput requirements.

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The global prevalence of tuberculosis is on the rise, driving an expansion in the overall market for tuberculosis diagnostics. According to the World Health Organization’s 2023 report, an estimated 10.6 million individuals worldwide contracted tuberculosis in 2021, with 6 million cases among men, 3.4 million among women, and 1.2 million among children. The tuberculosis diagnostics market is further propelled by companies’ increased focus on research and development, as well as robust product pipelines. A notable example is the collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the General Insurance Corporation of India in February 2023. Together, they are working on a urine-based tuberculosis diagnostic, expected to be faster and more cost-effective than existing point-of-care kits for various diseases, such as blood glucose monitors.

Despite these positive trends, challenges like false positive results, limited coverage, and the absence of insurance in emerging markets may impede the overall growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market CAGR ~5% Key Tuberculosis Diagnostics Companies Abbott, BD, BioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Serum Institute of India, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, SRL Diagnostic, Cepheid, Bruker Daltonics GmbH & Co. KG, Hologic Corporation, QIAGEN, AdvaCare Pharma, Revvity, Creative Diagnostics, Lionex GmbH, Par Pharmaceutical, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Epistem limited, PerkinElmer, Sanofi, among others

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Assessment

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Assay, Kits, & Reagents Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Test Type: Radiographic Test, Laboratory Test, Nucleic Acid Testing, Cytokine Detection Test, Drug Resistance Test, and Others Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market 7 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

