15 December 2023



Company Announcement number 96/2023

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds


Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
4.00 %27SAnnuity*31-08-202601-10-2056

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

