15 December 2023







Company Announcement number 96/2023

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds





Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 4.00 % 27S Annuity* 31-08-2026 01-10-2056

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

