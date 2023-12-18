Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 11, 2023 to Friday December 15, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|545,258
|7,978,332,062
|11 December 2023
|800
|10,385.1875
|8,308,150
|12 December 2023
|800
|10,434.5375
|8,347,630
|13 December 2023
|850
|10,502.8706
|8,927,440
|14 December 2023
|750
|10,962.2000
|8,221,650
|15 December 2023
|750
|11,385.3067
|8,538,980
|Total 11-15 December 2023
|3,950
|42,343,850
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,187
|10,719.9620
|44,884,481
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|54,384
|562,913,571
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|553,395
|8,065,560,393
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,265,958
|34,472,258,414
|11 December 2023
|3,192
|10,489.5160
|33,482,535
|12 December 2023
|3,192
|10,534.9781
|33,627,650
|13 December 2023
|3,391
|10,586.0130
|35,897,170
|14 December 2023
|2,992
|11,051.1063
|33,064,910
|15 December 2023
|2,992
|11,455.7654
|34,275,650
|Total 11-15 December 2023
|15,759
|170,347,915
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,632
|10,809.5267
|136,545,942
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,980
|10,809.6895
|43,022,564
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|226,395
|2,363,904,560
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,298,329
|34,822,174,835
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 294,173 A shares and 1,230,330 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.68% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, December 18, 2023
