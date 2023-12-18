Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                        
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 11, 2023 to Friday December 15, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)545,258 7,978,332,062
11 December 202380010,385.18758,308,150
12 December 202380010,434.53758,347,630
13 December 202385010,502.87068,927,440
14 December 202375010,962.20008,221,650
15 December 202375011,385.30678,538,980
Total 11-15 December 20233,950 42,343,850
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,18710,719.962044,884,481
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)54,384 562,913,571
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)553,395 8,065,560,393
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,265,958 34,472,258,414
11 December 20233,19210,489.516033,482,535
12 December 20233,19210,534.978133,627,650
13 December 20233,39110,586.013035,897,170
14 December 20232,99211,051.106333,064,910
15 December 20232,99211,455.765434,275,650
Total 11-15 December 202315,759 170,347,915
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*12,63210,809.5267136,545,942
Bought from the Foundation*3,98010,809.689543,022,564
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)226,395 2,363,904,560
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,298,329 34,822,174,835

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 294,173 A shares and 1,230,330 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.68% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 18, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  
  

Attachments


Daily transactions in connection with the share buy-back program - week 50 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2023