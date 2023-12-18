Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 11, 2023 to Friday December 15, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 545,258 7,978,332,062 11 December 2023 800 10,385.1875 8,308,150 12 December 2023 800 10,434.5375 8,347,630 13 December 2023 850 10,502.8706 8,927,440 14 December 2023 750 10,962.2000 8,221,650 15 December 2023 750 11,385.3067 8,538,980 Total 11-15 December 2023 3,950 42,343,850 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,187 10,719.9620 44,884,481 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,384 562,913,571 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 553,395 8,065,560,393 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,265,958 34,472,258,414 11 December 2023 3,192 10,489.5160 33,482,535 12 December 2023 3,192 10,534.9781 33,627,650 13 December 2023 3,391 10,586.0130 35,897,170 14 December 2023 2,992 11,051.1063 33,064,910 15 December 2023 2,992 11,455.7654 34,275,650 Total 11-15 December 2023 15,759 170,347,915 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 12,632 10,809.5267 136,545,942 Bought from the Foundation* 3,980 10,809.6895 43,022,564 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 226,395 2,363,904,560 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,298,329 34,822,174,835

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 294,173 A shares and 1,230,330 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.68% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 18, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521





