Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

| Source: Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S

18 December 2023
Company Announcement No. 27/2023

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 11 December 2023 - 15 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 50:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement587,43612.017,053,556
11 December 202341,46612.27508,671
12 December 2023237,68712.332,929.611
13 December 2023450,00012.245,508,000
14 December 202350,00012.14607,000
15 December 2023107,14212.161,302,686
Total, week number 49886,29512.2510,855,969
Accumulated under the program1,473,73112.1517,909,525

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 1,250,103 own shares corresponding to 0.1 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard                 Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

