Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

18 December 2023

Company Announcement No. 27/2023

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 11 December 2023 - 15 December 2023

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 50:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 587,436 12.01 7,053,556 11 December 2023 41,466 12.27 508,671 12 December 2023 237,687 12.33 2,929.611 13 December 2023 450,000 12.24 5,508,000 14 December 2023 50,000 12.14 607,000 15 December 2023 107,142 12.16 1,302,686 Total, week number 49 886,295 12.25 10,855,969 Accumulated under the program 1,473,731 12.15 17,909,525

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 1,250,103 own shares corresponding to 0.1 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

