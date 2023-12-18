Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

18 December 2023
Company Announcement No. 27/2023
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 11 December 2023 - 15 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 50:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|587,436
|12.01
|7,053,556
|11 December 2023
|41,466
|12.27
|508,671
|12 December 2023
|237,687
|12.33
|2,929.611
|13 December 2023
|450,000
|12.24
|5,508,000
|14 December 2023
|50,000
|12.14
|607,000
|15 December 2023
|107,142
|12.16
|1,302,686
|Total, week number 49
|886,295
|12.25
|10,855,969
|Accumulated under the program
|1,473,731
|12.15
|17,909,525
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 1,250,103 own shares corresponding to 0.1 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
