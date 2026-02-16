Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

16th February 2026
Company Announcement No. 9/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 February 2026 – 13 February 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 7:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 42,800,521 17.13 733,220,925
9 February 2026 180,000 17.06 3,070,800
10 February 2026 190,000 16.63 3,159,700
11 February 2026 200,000 16.60 3,320,000
12 February 2026 200,000 16.57 3,314,000
13 February 2026 220,000 16.39 3,605,800
Total, week number 7990,00016.6416,470s,300
Accumulated under the program 43,790,521 17.12 749,691,225

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,630,970 own shares corresponding to 3.21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                          

Head of Investor Relations & ESG    
Mads Thinggaard                                

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469    

