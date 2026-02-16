Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

16th February 2026
Company Announcement No. 9/2026
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 9 February 2026 – 13 February 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 7:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|42,800,521
|17.13
|733,220,925
|9 February 2026
|180,000
|17.06
|3,070,800
|10 February 2026
|190,000
|16.63
|3,159,700
|11 February 2026
|200,000
|16.60
|3,320,000
|12 February 2026
|200,000
|16.57
|3,314,000
|13 February 2026
|220,000
|16.39
|3,605,800
|Total, week number 7
|990,000
|16.64
|16,470s,300
|Accumulated under the program
|43,790,521
|17.12
|749,691,225
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,630,970 own shares corresponding to 3.21 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
