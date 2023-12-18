Oxbridge Re announces the rebranding of its Corporate Website

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR), (the “Company”), and its subsidiaries which are engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of Tokenized Reinsurance Securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, today announced the rebranding of its corporate website www.OxbridgeRe.com.



The rebranding of the website follows on from the company announcing its intention to position itself to grow as a RWA, Web3-focused company.

Previously Announced:

SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), Oxbridge Re’s wholly owned Web3-focused subsidiary, issued DeltaCat Re, the first tokenized reinsurance securities sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly-traded company. According to forecasts from Boston Consulting Group, the tokenized RWA market is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade, with estimates of $16 trillion by 2030. This comes as traditional financial institutions and instruments, including fiat currencies, equities, government bonds, and also real estate continue to adopt blockchain technology.

In August, the company announced the successful merger of Oxbridge Acquisition Corporation with Jet.AI. Oxbridge Re is one of the larger investors in the company. Jet.Ai operates in two segments: Software and Aviation. It offers fractional and whole jet sales, prepaid jet cards, charter, brokerage, and service. Jet.Ai also has an artificial intelligence (AI) booking platform, a carbon emission offset platform, and plans to launch 3 additional high-margin software offerings by the end of Q1 of 2024.



SurancePlus announced the successful close of its DeltaCat Re tokenized reinsurance security offering in June of this year. Investors in DeltaCat Re are on track to receive a 42% return.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (www.OxbridgeRe.com) (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as Tokenized Reinsurance Securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, Oxbridge Re NS, and SurancePlus Inc.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our new Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has reimagined Oxbridge Re NS’s investment product as Tokenized Reinsurance Securities, the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. Investors complete the entire investment process online on United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) regulated specialized digital platforms for the private market sales and transfers of digital securities.

SurancePlus’ digital securities are implemented using Web3 digital ecosystem technologies and fully comply with United States securities laws. Tokenized Reinsurance Securities embed Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer controls that complement organizational controls that safeguard the investment. By digitizing reinsurance securities as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 30th March 2023. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

