     Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, December 18, 2023

RELEASE

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 11 to 15, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 11 to 15, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/12/2023FR001045120325 600 24,3279XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/12/2023FR00104512039 700 24,2136CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/12/2023FR001045120342 275 24,5533XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/12/2023FR001045120341 851 24,8018XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/12/2023FR001045120341 286 25,1513XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/12/2023FR001045120340 921 25,3754XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from dec 11 to 15, 2023