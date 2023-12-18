Paris, December 18, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 11 to 15, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 11 to 15, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/12/2023 FR0010451203 25 600 24,3279 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/12/2023 FR0010451203 9 700 24,2136 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/12/2023 FR0010451203 42 275 24,5533 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/12/2023 FR0010451203 41 851 24,8018 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/12/2023 FR0010451203 41 286 25,1513 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/12/2023 FR0010451203 40 921 25,3754 XPAR

