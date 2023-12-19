SweetWater Brewing Announces 27th Anniversary Party Concert Lineup

EarthGang to Headline and Light Up SweetWater Anniversary

Musical showcase also includes Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country and Maddy O'Neal

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today it will celebrate its 27th anniversary on Feb. 17, 2024, with a fusion of beats, bass, and twang headlined by Atlanta’s own EarthGang. The brewery will transform its Atlanta taproom and facility into an intimate venue for the celebration, which will also include performances by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country band and DJ Maddy O'Neal.

SweetWater Brewing has been a pivotal force in shaping Atlanta's craft beer culture since it’s founding in 1997. Renowned for its adventurous beer creations, commitment to live music, and dedication to environmental and community initiatives, SweetWater continues to set the standard for excellence in the craft brewing industry. In appreciation of its loyal patrons and supporters, SweetWater is organizing an all-day extravaganza featuring an array of live music performances at its Armour Yards location. The brewery is also excited to share some special new beers, including unique takes on SweetWater’s flagship 420 series, along with limited edition anniversary beers brewed specifically for the party.





About the Headlining Acts

EarthGang : Comprised of musical artists Olu and WowGr8, the band will bring its genre-defying blend of hip-hop, R&B, and funk, as well as its thought-provoking lyrics and energetic performances.

: Nashville's Daniel Donato infuses traditional country roots with a contemporary twist, creating a musical journey that transcends genres. Maddy O'Neal: Rising star Maddy O'Neal is an electronic music producer and DJ whose beats fuse glitch hop, future bass, and dubstep.



"Live music runs through SweetWater’s veins, which is why we celebrate our anniversary each year with electrifying performances from must-see acts and rising stars across genres. For this year’s show, we curated an eclectic contemporary lineup that will provide the perfect soundtrack for the party,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024

: Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 Time : Doors open at 1 p.m.

: Doors open at 1 p.m. Location: SweetWater Brewing Company, 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324



Tickets can be purchased now at the official concert website. General Admission is $50 with a $45 Early Bird option. For the ultimate experience, the Super Heady VIP package for $80 includes two beers, exclusive access to VIP areas, private restrooms and bars, and unlimited re-entry.

Join us in celebrating 27 years of craft brewing excellence, community engagement, unforgettable memories, and live music.

About SweetWater

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew on all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

