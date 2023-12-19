Serviceaide Wraps Successful 2023 With Advanced AI Service and Support Leadership and Key New Executive Additions

Serviceaide Names Tim Short As New Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of modern IT and business, AI-based service management solutions, today announced the company has continued to build strong momentum as a service management technology leader in 2023. Throughout the year, important new updates to its technology portfolio were delivered, continuing its leadership position in AI in the service and support industry. The company expanded with additional strong veteran leaders joining the executive team.

“I am very excited about the major milestones and industry recognition Serviceaide has received in 2023,” said Wai Wong, Founder, and CEO of Serviceaide. “AI is driving digital transformations across service and support. Serviceaide’s 6-year history of providing AI-powered service management solutions cements us as a leader in the industry."

Key Executive Additions

Serviceaide is announcing the appointment of Tim Short as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Tim is responsible for ensuring Serviceaide’s growth across existing and new markets. Tim brings over 20 years of executive leadership, sales, customer success, and portfolio management experience to Serviceaide. He has led global, cross-functional teams across several companies, including positions at Workfront, CHG Healthcare, and KeyedIn.

“My passion is in delighting customers by providing solutions that are a key component of their achieving long-term business goals,” said Tim Short, Serviceaide CRO. “Serviceaide provides solutions that are leveraged to transform digital business processes across IT and business organizations. I’m excited to work with both new and existing customers to identify even more ways to accelerate business value.”

Earlier this year, the company also announced the appointment of Randall Tidwell as Chief Financial Officer. Tidwell has more than 20 years of experience leading financial initiatives across technology companies. Most recently, Tidwell served as CFO for two SaaS solutions companies, Agile Frameworks, and KeyedIn Solutions, playing a significant role in accelerating growth.

AI Technology Innovation and Leadership

2023 marked the launch of Luma 3.0 with the integration of Generative AI. Luma 3.0 provides a quantum leap in efficiency, productivity, cost reduction, and business process innovation. Luma provides the benefits of Generative AI with nothing extra to buy—it’s built into our technology core to improve all service management functions. Luma 3.0 provides a dynamic information gain to more effectively understand users and staff needs and immediately generate information or fulfill services to enhance productivity, cut wait times, and reduce the cost of providing support.

Luma’s introduction of Generative AI enables the creation of new unique information based on enormous data sets that encompass much of the knowledge accessible on the internet, which was previously impossible for individual companies to effectively utilize in a business setting. By providing a massively diverse set of knowledge, Luma 3.0 enables a single unified experience for all IT and business support, creating a single face of the service organization.

In a follow-up announcement, Serviceaide announced the integration of Luma 3.0 into ChangeGear, an award-winning ITSM solution. The announcement marked a breakthrough in the industry by including a generative AI-based virtual agent that enhances managing service experiences by increasing company productivity and lowering cost. ChangeGear’s use of Generative AI provides a massive information gain to an organization by safely and securely encompassing much of the knowledge accessible on the internet. The information available is orders of magnitude greater than any single organization possesses.

Now ChangeGear better understands user requests and IT staff information needs and functions, serving up relevant information without searches, and can natively handle many of the front-line services that users request and performing back-office functions, relieving backend staff to work on higher valued tasks. Users gain access to faster high-quality service, while workload and costs are reduced for support staff.

Industry Recognition

This past year has also seen Serviceaide receive recognition by some of the top analyst and independent service and support experts in the industry. GigaOm recognized Serviceaide as a leader in its spring 2023 ITSM Radar Report due to the company’s strong AI and business process management focus along with its excellent professional services practice to support implementation and training. In December, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it named Serviceaide as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: IT Service Management Tools Report.

Mohnish Rathore, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, “Serviceaide distinguishes itself with Natural Language Processing (NLP)-powered Knowledge Management capability that leverages generative AI to dynamically create content and provide intelligent and context-aware responses to user queries.”

