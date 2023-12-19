Haivision Revolutionizes Operation and Command Centers with Cutting-Edge Video Wall Solutions at ISE 2024

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, is proud to announce its participation at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona. This year, Haivision will showcase its video wall solution, powered by Haivision Command 360, designed to empower security and network operation centers and real-time crime centers.

Join Haivision at ISE 2024

Located in Hall 4 (Stand 4E350), Haivision will demonstrate how its video wall solutions can enhance operational efficiency, situational awareness, and effective communication. Attendees will discover the future of operation and command center technology with Command 360.

Unmatched Control and Security in Operations

In industries where rapid decision-making and strategic planning are vital, operation and command centers serve as critical hubs for information processing and coordination. Whether companies are facing a cybersecurity breach, responding to a public emergency, or coordinating a defense mission, Command 360 helps them make informed decisions and react faster than ever before. Command 360 integrates seamlessly into these centers, offering unprecedented control over content displays and enhancing situational awareness, which is crucial for efficient response in complex or emergency operations.

Key Features of Haivision Command 360:

Enhanced Situational Awareness: Haivision’s technology provides a comprehensive view of operations, vital for informed decision-making in dynamic environments.

Haivision’s technology provides a comprehensive view of operations, vital for informed decision-making in dynamic environments. Remote Access Capability: Command 360 also offers a secure remote access option, essential for maintaining operational continuity in scenarios that require remote capabilities.

Command 360 also offers a secure remote access option, essential for maintaining operational continuity in scenarios that require remote capabilities. Simplicity and Ease of Use: With its user-friendly interface, Command 360 allows for easy setup and operation, enabling users to focus on critical tasks without technological complexities.

With its user-friendly interface, Command 360 allows for easy setup and operation, enabling users to focus on critical tasks without technological complexities. All-in-One Device Control: It seamlessly integrates with a variety of applications and devices, providing a unified platform for diverse operational needs.

World-Leading Video Contribution Over Any Network

At ISE, in addition to showcasing Command 360, Haivision will also be exhibiting its world-leading live video contribution solutions including its award-winning video encoders, the ultra-low latency Makito X4 series, and the Haivision Pro series of mobile video transmitters.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

